El Shafee Elsheikh: IS jihadist stood out from the other fighters, court hears

Sam Cabral - BBC News, Virginia
·3 min read
El Shafee Elsheikh
El Shafee Elsheikh

A former Islamic State group member turned cooperating witness has told a US court that an ex-jihadist on federal trial was clearly "more important" than other fighters.

Omer Kuzu, 26, testified on Monday that he met El Shafee Elsheikh in Syria on at least five occasions.

He said while they did not talk much, Mr Elsheikh had an air of importance.

Mr Elsheikh, 33, is accused of kidnapping and conspiracy and has denied all the charges.

The Sudanese-born Londoner is alleged to have been part of an IS militant cell dubbed the Beatles by hostages because of their British accents. He is the highest profile IS fighter to face trial in the US.

The cell is said to have tortured and beheaded hostages in Syria, including several Western journalists and aid workers.

Mr Kuzu, who spent four-and-a-half years as an IS member, testified at Mr Elsheikh's trial in Virginia as part of a plea deal with the US government.

He said he had left his home in Dallas, Texas, at age 18 in October 2014 and was smuggled into Syria alone through the Turkish border.

He told the court he worked at the telecommunications office in the city of Raqqa, then "the capital of IS", and did "typical IT work" to support the group's battlefield operations.

Mr Kuzu was captured by Syrian forces in 2019 and handed over to the FBI. He pleaded guilty in Texas in September 2020 on a charge of conspiring to provide material support to IS.

Taking the stand on Monday in a teal prison jumpsuit, he leaned forward into his microphone and spoke clearly, often saying "yes sir" in response to questions.

Mr Kuzu said that while other guards wore traditional Afghan clothes, Mr Elsheikh wore a green military uniform and always carried a Glock pistol.

Having a Glock was uncommon among the fighters, he said, calling it "a symbol of Isis aristocracy".

He added that Mr Elsheikh was "quiet, reserved, almost secretive", which he believed indicated he didn't want to be a target of foreign intelligence agencies.

Asked to identify Mr Elsheikh in the courtroom, he pointed at the defendant and described his clothing. Mr Elsheikh, who has sat through much of the trial in a disposable black mask, lowered his mask to be identified.

Identification is a key part of the trial. The defence argues that Mr Elsheikh was a "simple Isis fighter" not one of the so-called Beatles, and therefore should not be held responsible for what that militant cell did.

Under cross-examination, Mr Kuzu admitted that Mr Elsheikh had never explicitly told him about himself or what he did for IS.

But he said "his work was right in front of my eyes".

The Beatles have been described by witnesses as a cohesive unit.

When Mr Kuzu met Mr Elsheikh and another alleged Beatle on one occasion, they appeared to be "some sort of a duo or tag team" to him.

Former French IS hostage Didier Francois echoed similar sentiments when he took the stand on Monday.

He told the court "the atmosphere changed radically" whenever the Beatles showed up.

"They were always together and always sadistic," the veteran war correspondent said, explaining they engaged in both physical and emotional abuse.

"Manicure or pedicure?" they would ask, he claimed, before beating his hands and feet.

Mr Francois was held alongside three other French journalists for 10 months before the men were all released together in April 2014.

He described interacting with several other hostages during his captivity, including Americans James Foley and Peter Kassig.

Both men converted to Islam while in captivity. Choking up, Mr Francois recalled the former asking him to tell his Catholic mother he had only done so because "he loved his God and wanted to be able to worship him".

The government is expected to wrap its case against Mr Elsheikh on Tuesday.

It remains unclear whether Mr Elsheikh intends to take the stand when the defence gets its turn.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has book out this fall

    NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a book coming out this fall that covers his years in the Trump administration and, according to his publisher, offers “unvarnished appraisals of the deals made and characters encountered along the way." Broadside Books, a conservative imprint at HarperCollins Publishers, announced Monday that Pompeo's untitled book was scheduled for November. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pompeo “will draw readers deep into the innermost sanctums of

  • Wichita man whose premeditated murder conviction was tossed is resentenced to 13 years

    A Sedgwick County District Court judge handed down the new sentence last month, less than a year after Nunez argued successfully on appeal that jurors might have reached a different verdict if his trial judge had included involuntary manslaughter among their options for conviction.

  • Ice Crackles in Trees as Record-Breaking Snow Sweeps Pacific Northwest

    Ice and snow covered trees near the Oregon-Washington border on Monday, April 11, amid record-breaking late snow for the area, the local National Weather Service (NWS) office said.According to the NWS, it was the first measurable amount of snow recorded in the area in April since records began 82 years ago.This video from Twitter user @CadiereGerald shows wintry scenes in Woodland, Washington, near the Oregon border, on Monday. Other social media users tweeted their surprise at the snow.A winter storm warning remained in effect for the region through Monday, with up to 18 inches of snow expected in high elevations. Credit: @CadiereGerald via Storyful

  • ‘All of our students deserve better’ on charters and school leadership

    OpEd: I would like to believe that the state of Kentucky would understand that “throwing money at an issue” is not the same thing as providing a solution.

  • Hubble Space Telescope reveals two strange planets where it rains vapourised rock and the atmosphere is ‘sunburned’

    The planets are ‘super-hot Jupiters’, large celestial bodies so close to their sun that they experience scorching temperatures

  • Trump Is Basking In Surreal, Adoring Mar-a-Lago Bubble, Says Reporter

    Everybody there "loves him," a Washington Post journalist revealed after interviewing Trump at his resort home.

  • Police searching for man caught on camera throwing explosives into Fort Pierce home

    Police searching for man caught on camera throwing explosives into Fort Pierce home

  • Jared Kushner's firm got $2 billion from Saudi wealth fund run by crown prince, despite board's objections

    Jared Kushner's firm got $2 billion from Saudi wealth fund run by crown prince, despite board's objections

  • Russian activist who said he had been poisoned is detained

    Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who was twice sickened in incidents he suspected were poisonings, has been detained in Moscow by police, another prominent opposition figure said Monday. Ilya Yashin said on Twitter that Kara-Murza was detained Monday near his Moscow residence. It was unclear whether he had been charged. Kara-Murza was hospitalized with poisoning symptoms twice, in 2015 and 2017. A journalist and associate of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was sh

  • Two men accused of impersonating U.S. federal agents to seek jail release

    Defense attorneys for two men accused of impersonating federal law enforcement agents and supplying Secret Service personnel with gifts will ask a U.S. judge on Monday to release their clients from jail pending trial. "The offense charged, false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, is not a crime of violence," wrote Michelle Peterson, an attorney representing Arian Taherzadeh, 40, one of the accused along with Haider Ali, 35. In court filings, the lawyers accused prosecutors of providing flimsy evidence.

  • Marina Ovsyannikova: German outlet hires Russian protester

    Marina Ovsyannikova staged an anti-war protest on a live broadcast of Russian state TV last month.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o