El Salvador suspends fuel taxes, cuts import tariffs to cushion energy prices impact

Nelson Renteria
·1 min read

By Nelson Renteria

SAN SALVADOR, March 10 (Reuters) - El Salvador on Thursday unveiled a series of measures aimed at cushioning the impact of a sharp increase in energy prices aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

These include the suspension of fuel taxes, initially for three months, and the reduction of import tariffs on 20 basic and agricultural goods.

President Nayib Bukele, who made the announcement on national television late Thursday, also said he would ask companies that generate electricity to not raise their rates.

"The Government is taking important measures to provide relief to the population so that Salvadorans do not feel the effects of these global crises," Bukele said.

"That directly benefits families (...) but it also benefits the entire supply chain."

Bukele urged businesses to not increase the prices of their products.

As part of the measures, Bukele said he will propose a law that sanctions illegal trade of hydrocarbon products. The law must be submitted to Congress for approval.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, oil and gas prices have risen sharply. It came just as some countries started to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation was on the rise.

El Salvador's annual inflation rate reached 6.7% in February, central bank data showed. The government forecasts the economy to grow 4% this year. (Reporting by Nelson Renteria and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The numbers behind the Raptors' three-game slide are not pretty

    Toronto's recent play has not been pretty, and the stats have not been any more reassuring.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Could Anton Forsberg solve a contender's goalie problem?

    The Ottawa Senators have received quality netminding from a player that's likely not a part of their future plans.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Chris Boucher on trade scares, Goran Dragic, play-in format

    Chris and Mike discuss the time Chris thought he was getting traded, the play-in tournament, Goran Dragic getting booed, dunk contests and more.

  • Edmonton Stingers fall to Real Estelí in Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The Edmonton Stingers suffered their third straight loss in FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas play on Sunday, falling 89-73 to Real Estelí on the team's home turf in Nicaragua. Edmonton was outscored 58-27 in the second half as Real Estelí came storming back to claim its second straight win in front of cheering home fans in the capital city of Managua. Guard Alex Campbell led Edmonton with 21 points, while power forward Murphy Burnatowski and centre Chad Posthumus finished with 17 and 14

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

    Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.&nbsp;

  • Vancouver's new statue-less statue aims to honour overlooked women

    A statue-less statue is making an appearance in downtown Vancouver to highlight the lack of public monuments honouring women and girls. The empty statue base was unveiled by YWCA staff at Canada Place on Monday, ahead of International Women's Day. Titled Reserved for Her, it's meant to highlight that just 12 per cent of permanent public statues in Canada depict women, while 65 per cent honour men, according to the YWCA's estimates. "We know that especially Indigenous women, Black women, racializ

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors role players after blowout of Spurs

    After Toronto's 15-point win over the Spurs, head coach Nick Nurse expressed how proud he was of Dalano Banton for stepping up, while crediting Scottie Barnes along with Precious Achiuwa for his recent stretch of play. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.&nbsp;

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Why Chris Boucher dislikes the play-in tournament

    The Toronto Raptors are in the thick of a very competitive Eastern Conference where they're hoping to avoid the play-in. Chris Boucher describes why he isn't a fan of the new tournament. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.