El Salvador president pledges white-collar prison in 'war' on corruption El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele marks his fourth year in office, in San Salvador

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on Thursday announced a bill to slim down the country's political system as he launched a "war against corruption" and pledged to build a prison to hold white-collar criminals.

"Just as we fought the gangs head on with the full force of the state, we will launch a full-on war against corruption," he said in a national address. "Just as we built a prison for the terrorists, we will build one for the corrupt."

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)