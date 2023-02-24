El Salvador gang members arrive at 'largest megaprison in the Americas'

Police officers in riot gear guarding the arrival of inmates belonging to the MS-13 and 18 gangs to El Salvador's new prison "Terrorist Confinement Centre" - AFP

Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.

Photographs show police officers in riot gear guarding the arrival of inmates belonging to the MS-13 and 18 gangs to the sprawling prison in Tecoluca, 50 miles southeast of San Salvador, on Friday.

Prisoners are seen stripping down to white shorts, with their heads shaved, running through the new prison into cells. Many bear gang tattoos.

The facility will eventually hold many of the more than 62,000 people authorities have arrested since the government suspended some constitutional rights and pushed an all-out offensive against the gangs last March.

Gang members wait to be taken to their cells - AFP

The high-tech jail features a perimeter surrounded by a concrete wall 36ft high and over a mile long, protected by electrified wire fences.

Its some 32 steel-barred cells will house “more than one hundred” gang members.

Each cell also has iron sheet cabins without mattresses to sleep 80 people. In addition, there are dark, windowless “punishment cells” that will be used for" misbehaving" gang members.

"This will be their new home, where they won't be able to do any more harm to the population," President Nayib Bukele wrote on Twitter.

"America's largest" mega-prison, equipped with high-tech surveillance and designed to house 40,000 criminals,

“El Salvador has managed to go from being the world’s most dangerous country, to the safest country in the Americas. How did we do it? By putting criminals in jail. Is there space? There is now.”

Mr Bukele asked his allies in El Salvador's Congress to pass a state of exception last year, which has since been extended several times, that suspends some constitutional rights after a dramatic spike in murders attributed to violent gangs.

The effort enjoys broad support in El Salvador, however, there has been strong criticism by human rights organisations and some foreign governments for its lack of due process and other abuses.

Story continues

President Nayib Bukele is waging a "war" against these groups - AFP

Critics of Mr Bukele’s strongarm tactics say that in the long term El Salvador will not be able to arrest and jail its way out of its security problems.

“With this prison, the administration of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador shows that it doesn’t have clear plans to prevent crime,” Carolina Jimenez, president of the Latin America-focused non-governmental organisation WOLA, tweeted. “His main choice is a permanent state of ‘exception’ in which they commit human rights violations.”