El Salvador’s Bukele Seeks Re-Election in Controversial Move

(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said he’ll seek a second five-year term, joining Latin America leaders from Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez to Colombia’s Alvaro Uribe who overturned constitutional limits to stay in power.

In a speech on the nation’s independence day, the 41-year-old leader said he anticipated criticism from foreign governments over the decision to run again next year.

“It’s certain that more than one developed country won’t agree with this decision,” Bukele said Thursday evening. “But they’re not the ones who get to decide. The people of El Salvador do.”

Bukele, who made Bitcoin his nation’s legal currency and jailed tens of thousands of gang members, enjoys high approval ratings, despite criticism from human rights groups and warnings from credit ratings agencies that the country is close to default.

Bukele’s ruling Nuevas Ideas party last year used its majority in congress to fire judges and take control of the supreme court, removing an obstacle for the president being able to seek another term. That caused the US State Department to warn of a “decline in democratic governance,” while the Organization of American States also criticized the move.

No one who has held the Presidency of the Republic for more than six months during the immediately preceding period, or within the last six months prior to the start of the presidential term, is eligible to run for president, according to a copy of the nation’s constitution published on the OAS website.

Ahead of Bukele’s announcement, El Salvador’s credit rating was downgraded by Fitch Ratings, which said that its high current-account deficit and large upcoming amortizations on international debt make “default of some sort probable.” The new CC rating means that Fitch considers the Central American nation’s debt to be riskier than that of war-ravaged Ukraine and the Republic of Congo.

Debt due in 2041 edged lower to 31.8 cents on the dollar on Friday, according to indicative pricing data collected by Bloomberg.

