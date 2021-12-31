El Salvador to Build New National Stadium in Collaboration With China, Bukele Says in ‘Surprise’ New Year’s Eve Tweet

El Salvador will build a new national stadium in a collaboration with China, President Nayib Bukele said in a Spanish-language Twitter post on Friday.

“This is a collaboration granted directly by President Xi and a sample of the friendship between the peoples of China and El Salvador,” Bukele tweeted in Spanish, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The new stadium will have a real capacity for 50,000 seated fans, Bukele said in the tweet. It will be built in the current location of the country’s military school, which will be rebuilt elsewhere and have twice the capacity it has now. Bukele telegraphed the announcement in an earlier tweet.

El Salvador in September became the first - and so far only - country to designate bitcoin legal tender. “We must break the paradigms of the past,” Bukele said at the time. “El Salvador has the right to move toward the First World.”