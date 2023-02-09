El Paso Walmart gunman who killed 23 pleads guilty to hate crimes

The attack left nearly two dozen people dead - most of them were Hispanic

A gunman who killed 23 people at a Walmart in Texas four years ago after posting an online rant about a "Hispanic invasion" has pleaded guilty.

Patrick Crusius, 24, admitted 90 federal counts, including hate crimes and firearms charges.

He drove 10 hours to the store in the border city of El Paso on 3 August 2019 to spray shoppers with bullets after posting his hate-filled screed online.

It is one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.

The shackled gunman looked impassive as he entered his plea during Wednesday's hearing in El Paso, according to court reporters.

He changed his plea to guilty after federal prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty.

He could still face the death penalty if he is later convicted on a state capital murder charge.

The gunman admitted leaving his home near Dallas to go to the border town, which is 80% Hispanic, with a semi-automatic rifle and rounds of ammunition to target Mexicans.

Eight of those killed held Mexican citizenship.

More than two dozen other people were injured in the attack, which unfolded on a busy weekend in August.

The gunman had shared his screed to the now-defunct 8chan website.

Adria Gonzalez, who was inside the Walmart, heard the suspect shouting racial epithets. She told the Associated Press she was angry federal prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

"It's a slap in the face for us Latinos," Ms Gonzalez said.

The trial was set to take place next year, but because the gunman pleaded guilty, sentencing could take place later this year, the judge said.

The prosecution is recommending 90 consecutive life sentences.