El Dorado Hills, California house sells for $2.1 million

The spacious property located in the 200 block of Powers Drive in El Dorado Hills was sold on December 1, 2021 for $2,100,000, or $417 per square foot. The house built in 2003 has an interior space of 5,041 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an attached garage, and four parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 20,037 square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:

In July 2021, a 4,020-square-foot home at Mossridge Way in El Dorado Hills sold for $1,700,000, a price per square foot of $423.

On Muse Drive, El Dorado Hills, in June 2021, a 2,838-square-foot home was sold for $1,170,000, a price per square foot of $412.

A 3,425-square-foot home on 304 Muse Drive in El Dorado Hills sold in May 2021 for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $321.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.