El Dorado Hills, California home sells for $2.3 million

The roomy property located in the 5100 block of Greyson Creek Drive in El Dorado County was sold on October 25, 2021. The $2,285,000 purchase price works out to $487 per square foot. The house built in 2001 has an interior space of 4,691 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, an attached garage, and five parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 23,086 square-foot lot.

This property fetched 13% more than when it previously sold in January 2021 for $2,015,000.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

In April 2021, a 4,725-square-foot home at Greyson Creek Court sold for $1,915,000, a price per square foot of $405.

A 3,218-square-foot home on Greenview Drive sold in May 2021 for $1,700,000, a price per square foot of $528.

On Errante Drive, in May 2021, a 4,786-square-foot home was sold for $1,580,000, a price per square foot of $330.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.