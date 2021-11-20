El Dorado Hills, California home sells for $1.9 million

A roomy house built in 2006 located in the 5000 block of Da Vinci Drive in El Dorado County gets new owners. The 4,453-square-foot property was sold on October 7, 2021 for $1,925,000, or $432 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 22,215 square-foot lot, which also has a pool.

This property fetched 33% more than when it previously sold in October 2019 for $1,450,000.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Crivelli Court, in August 2021, a 5,805-square-foot home was sold for $3,150,000, a price per square foot of $543.

In August 2021, a 2,837-square-foot home at Hogarth Way sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $458.

A 3,064-square-foot home on Hogarth Way sold in June 2021 for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $408.

