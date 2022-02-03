El Dorado deputies arrest man suspected of stabbing elderly family member in Cameron Park

Deputies arrested a man suspected of stabbing an elderly family member late Tuesday in Cameron Park, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies responded to the reported stabbing about 10:30 p.m. and identified Nolan Simmons, 42, as the suspect, said Sgt. Eric Palmberg, a sheriff’s spokesman.

Deputies arrested Simmons on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and violating parole, Palmberg said. Simmons remained in custody Wednesday afternoon at the El Dorado County Jail.

It was unclear what led to the stabbing. Palmberg said the victim was one of Simmons’ family members, but the sheriff’s spokesman did not know the exact relation between Simmons and the stabbing victim. He also said he did not have any information on the extent of the victim’s injuries.