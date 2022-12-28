El Dorado County parents arrested after detectives found neglected children, animals

The parents of five children in El Dorado County were arrested after an investigation found evidence thatthe children along with several animals were neglected, according to sheriff’s officials.

El Dorado County Animal Services and sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at a Garden Valley area home where they located a “variety” of animals who appeared to be malnourished and neglected, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office said they located five young children on the property who were taken into custody by Child Protective Services after detectives determined their living condition was neglectful.

The sheriff’s office said the parents were charged with five counts of child endangerment and three counts of animal cruelty.