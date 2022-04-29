AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated unaudited interim report for the First Quarter of 2022

Ekspress Grupp
·13 min read
Ekspress Grupp
Ekspress Grupp

In the 1st quarter of 2022, the revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 22% to EUR 13.4 million and EBITDA increased by 3% to EUR 0.62 million. Due to the seasonality of the Group’s business, as expected the Group’s net loss in the 1st quarter of 2022 totalled EUR 0.51 million. Digital revenue contributed 78% to the Group’s total revenue at the end of March. Digital revenue increased by 36% as compared to the same period last year.

The Group’s performance in the 1st quarter met expectations: the consolidated revenue totalled EUR 13.4 million (1st quarter 2021: EUR 11.0 million), increasing by 22% as compared to the previous year. Revenue growth in the 1st quarter was primarily attributable to the growth in online advertising and digital subscription revenue. The total advertising market has not changed substantially in terms of its size as compared to the previous year, but the online advertising market has continued to grow as compared to traditional media channels. Revenue growth was as expected but it was still negatively impacted by Russia’s offensive in Ukraine due to which several planned campaigns were postponed by advertising customers, primarily in Lithuania and Latvia. The wider impact of the war on the economies of the Baltic States is currently difficult to predict. The revenue of Geenius Meedia that was acquired at the end of 2021 totalled EUR 0.5 million in the 1st quarter, i.e. contributing ca 5% to the Group’s sales.

The number of the digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 50% by the end of March 2022 as compared to the same period last year and totalled 146 thousand. Õhtuleht and Delfi Lithuania demonstrated the strongest growth. The growth of digital subscriptions also met expectations, but the number of subscribers increased at the end of February, because during turbulent times in the world, the readers are more interested in high-quality and objective journalism.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 0.62 million in the 1st quarter which is 3% more as compared to the same period in 2021. Due to the seasonality of the business, the Group incurred a net loss of EUR 0.51 million in the 1st quarter. In the 1st quarter, the financial aid to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 0.09 million was recognised as a one-off expense. Operating expenses increased by EUR 2.54 million (22%) in the 1st quarter of which staff costs made up EUR 1.78 million (29%). In the 1st quarter, the number of employees increased by 18%, i.e. by 132 people, 46 employees of whom came from OÜ Geenius Meedia acquired at the end of 2021 and 86 employees from other media companies in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In addition to the pressure on wages due to the general price inflation, the employee-related cost base has increased on account of additional expenditures of the editorial offices covering the warfare in Ukraine.

Due to the military operation launched in Ukraine on 24 February, the editorial offices in all our media companies are working 24/7. This will put enormous pressure on the work of the editorial offices as well as journalists. Our editorial offices are used to covering crises, and their work was reorganised quickly and efficiently. Special Russian language portals targeting Ukrainian refugees were launched operatively in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The real estate portal Kinnisvara24.ee that is co-owned by Ekspress Grupp developed as special real estate environment at the request of the Ministry of Social Affairs for the refugees who wish to find accommodation, and for the people of Estonia who wish to advertise accommodation for the Ukrainian refugees.

At the beginning of March, AS Ekspress Grupp, AS Postimees Grupp and AS Eesti Post operating under the trademark of Omniva concluded a contract, according to which Omniva will acquire all shares of AS Express Post from the media houses. Before entry into force, the transaction needs to be approved by the Estonia Competition Authority that has up to 5 months to develop a position. The operations of several parallel home delivery networks are getting more complicated in Estonia each year, despite continuous improvements of efficiency in both delivery organisations and state subsidies in rural areas. The Group is keen on offering affordable newspaper subscriptions for as long as possible, and in a country the size of Estonia, the merger of postal companies is the only possible outcome. As a result of the merger of Express Post and Omniva, a larger and stronger postal organisation will be established, from which all parties will gain, primarily the subscribers of newspapers and magazines.


Q1 RESULTS

REVENUE

In the 1st quarter of 2022, the consolidated revenue totalled EUR 13.4 million (1st quarter 2021: EUR 11.0 million). Revenue increased by 22% year-over-year in the 1st quarter. Both online advertising as well as digital subscriptions revenue contributed to this growth. The share of the Group’s digital revenue in the total revenue was 78% at the end of the 1st quarter of 2022 (at the end of the 1st quarter 2021: 70% of total revenue). Digital revenue increased by 36% as compared to the same period last year.

PROFITABILITY

In the 1st quarter of 2022, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 0.62 million (1st quarter 2021: EUR 0.60 million). In the 1st quarter of 2022, EBITDA increased by 3% as compared to the previous year and the EBITDA margin was 5% (1st quarter 2021: 5%). In the 1st quarter of 2022, the consolidated net loss totalled EUR -0.51 million (1st quarter 2021: EUR -0.45 million).

EXPENSES

In the 1st quarter of 2022, the cost of goods sold, marketing, and general and administrative costs totalled EUR 13.84 million (1st quarter 2021: EUR 11.30 million). In the 1st quarter of 2022, operating expenses increased by EUR 2.54 million (22%), of which staff costs were EUR 1.78 million (29%). In the 1st quarter of 2022, the number of employees increased by 18% (+132 employees, incl. 46 employees from the acquisition of OÜ Geenius Meedia at the end of 2021 and 86 employees from other media companies in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania). In addition to the pressure on wages due to the general price inflation, the employee-related cost base has increased on account of additional expenditures of the editorial offices covering the warfare in Ukraine.

In the 1st quarter, the financial aid to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 0.09 million was recognised as a one-off expense.

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 8.9 million and equity in the amount of EUR 53.2 million (57% of total assets). The comparable data as of 31 March 2021, including the printing services segment, were EUR 4.6 million and EUR 54.1 million (58% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 March 2022, the Group’s net debt was EUR 12.7 million (31 December 2021: EUR 11.3 million).

In the 1st quarter of 2022, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled EUR 0.54 million (1st quarter 2021: EUR 0.54 million, incl. printing services segment).

In the 1st quarter of 2022, the Group’s cash flows from investing activities totalled EUR -1.80 million (1st quarter 2021: EUR -0.70 million), of which EUR -1,63 million was related to development and acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, indicating higher investments in products and technologies. In the 1st quarter, the Group invested EUR -1.18 million in new LED screens, partly to be funded with a finance lease in the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2022.

In the 1st quarter of 2022, the Group’s cash flows from financing activities totalled EUR -0.82 million (1st quarter 2021: EUR -1.54 million). Financing activities were primarily related to the net changes in borrowings and principal payments of the lease liability, where the changes made to SEB loan contracts entered into in summer 2021 had a positive impact. In the 1st quarter of 2021, treasury shares were purchased in the amount of EUR 0.42 million.

DIVIDENDS

In February 2022, the Management Board of the Group made a proposal to the shareholders to distribute dividends from the net profit of 2021 in the amount of 5 euro cents per share, i.e. in the total amount of EUR 1.51 million. As of 28.04.2022, the shareholders Hans Luik and HHL Rühm OÜ have submitted a new draft resolution to pay dividends of 8 euro cents per share, i.e. in the total amount of EUR 2.42 million. The decision on dividend distribution will be made at the General Meeting of Shareholders on 2 May 2022.


Key financial indicators for segments

(EUR thousand)

Sales

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Change %

12 months 2021

Media segment

13 081

10 656

23%

52 093

incl. revenue from all digital and online channels

10 434

7 663

36%

40 453

% of revenue from all digital and online channels

80%

72%

78%

Corporate functions

1 092

1 052

4%

4 118

Inter-segment eliminations

(747)

(706)

(2 695)

TOTAL GROUP

13 426

11 002

22%

53 516

% of revenue from all digital and online channels

78%

70%

76%


(EUR thousand)

EBITDA

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Change %

12 months 2021

Media segment

893

795

12%

8 927

Corporate functions

(230)

(179)

-29%

(669)

Inter-segment eliminations

(46)

(20)

(18)

TOTAL GROUP

616

596

3%

8 240


EBITDA margin

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

12 months 2021

Media segment

7%

7%

17%

TOTAL GROUP

5%

5%

15%


Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

(EUR thousand)

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

8 878

10 962

Trade and other receivables

9 517

9 323

Corporate income tax prepayment

120

2

Inventories

272

266

Total current assets

18 787

20 553

Non-current assets

Other receivables and investments

1 645

1 671

Deferred tax asset

42

42

Investments in joint ventures

1 041

1 011

Investments in associates

2 367

2 210

Property, plant and equipment

8 781

7 964

Intangible assets

60 924

60 807

Total non-current assets

74 801

73 705

TOTAL ASSETS

93 587

94 258

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Borrowings (Note 5)

2 754

3 201

Trade and other payables

18 087

17 664

Corporate income tax payable

73

82

Total current liabilities

20 913

20 947

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

18 846

19 018

Other long-term liabilities

601

601

Total non-current liabilities

19 447

19 619

TOTAL LIABILITIES

40 361

40 566

EQUITY

Minority interest

139

140

Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company:

Share capital

18 478

18 478

Share premium

14 277

14 277

Treasury shares

(367)

(384)

Reserves

1 929

1 920

Retained earnings

18 771

19 261

Total capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company

53 088

53 552

TOTAL EQUITY

53 227

53 692

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

93 587

94 258


Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

(EUR thousand)

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

12 months 2021

Continuing operations

Sales

13 426

11 002

53 516

Cost of sales

(11 034)

(9 002)

(39 674)

Gross profit

2 393

2 000

13 842

Other income

119

106

929

Marketing expenses

(655)

(417)

(2 359)

Administrative expenses

(2 147)

(1 876)

(7 435)

Other expenses

(42)

(24)

(113)

Operating profit /(loss)

(332)

(211)

4 864

Interest income

10

9

35

Interest expenses

(169)

(181)

(709)

Other finance income/(costs)

(14)

16

339

Net finance cost

(172)

(157)

(335)

Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures

(133)

(107)

(281)

Profit/(loss) on shares of associates

130

35

161

Profit /(loss) before income tax

(508)

(440)

4 409

Income tax expense

(4)

(5)

(276)

Net profit /(loss) from continuing operations

(512)

(445)

4 133

Net profit /(loss) from discontinued operation

0

180

(1 876)

Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period

(512)

(264)

2 257

Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to

Equity holders of the parent company

(511)

(265)

2 243

Minority interest

(1)

1

14

Total comprehensive income /(loss)

(512)

(264)

2 257

Comprehensive income /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to

Equity holders of the parent company

(511)

(265)

2 243

Minority interest

(1)

1

14

Earnings per share (euro) - continuing operations

Basic earnings per share

(0.02)

(0.01)

0.14

Diluted earnings per share

(0.02)

(0.01)

0.13

Earnings per share (euro)

Basic earnings per share

(0.02)

(0.01)

0.07

Diluted earnings per share

(0.02)

(0.01)

0.07


Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)

(EUR thousand)

Q1
2022

Q1
2021*

12 months
2021*

Cash flows from operating activities

Operating profit /(loss) for the reporting year

(332)

4

3 060

Adjustments for (non-cash):

Depreciation and amortisation

948

1 111

4 162

(Gain)/loss on sale, write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment

(7)

(1)

(10)

Change in value of share option

9

10

36

Loss on sale of discontinued operation

0

0

2 077

Cash flows from operating activities:

Trade and other receivables

(214)

192

(1 599)

Inventories

(6)

10

(33)

Trade and other payables

378

(573)

1 464

Cash generated from operations

Income tax paid

(131)

(88)

(281)

Interest paid

(104)

(128)

(803)

Net cash generated from operating activities

542

536

8 073

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) and other investments /
cash paid-in equity-accounted investees

(257)

(80)

(3 325)

Disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of

0

0

6 326

Receipts of other investments

0

51

51

Interest received

1

2

3

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(1 627)

(628)

(2 786)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

25

1

3

Loans granted

(30)

(40)

(212)

Loan repayments received

86

0

156

Dividends received

0

0

828

Net cash used in investing activities

(1 803)

(696)

1 044

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividends paid

0

0

(3 028)

Payment of lease liabilities

(402)

(498)

(1 814)

Loans received / Repayments of bank loans

(420)

(618)

864

Purchases of treasury shares

0

(422)

(446)

Net cash used in financing activities

(823)

(1 537)

(4 424)

NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(2 084)

(1 697)

4 693

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

10 962

6 269

6 269

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

8 878

4 571

10 962

*No adjustments have been made to the consolidated cash flows for 2021 in accordance with the requirements of IFRS. Cash flows related to the printing services segment are still consolidated line-by-line.


Signe Kukin
Group CFO
AS Ekspress Grupp
Telephone: +372 669 8381
E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee


AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs more than 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Raptors list VanVleet as questionable with strained hip flexor for Game 5

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is questionable for Monday's playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a strained left hip flexor. VanVleet played less than 15 minutes of Toronto's 110-102 win over Philly on Saturday, limping off the court and ripping his jersey in frustration. The Raptors face elimination again Monday, trailing the Sixers 3-1 in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series. No team in NBA history has come back from being down 3-0 — as the Raptors were — to win a

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.