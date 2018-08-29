EKS expands to four cars for Latvia World RX round

Audi DTM driver Nico Muller will race at the Riga event in World RX driving a 2018-specification Audi S1 for the manufacturer-backed squad, alongside Andreas Bakkerud and Ekstrom.

Muller made two starts with the team in World RX last season, at the French and Latvian rounds.

EKS will also run a 2017-based car in the French round this weekend and in Latvia for two-time European Rallycross Super1600 champion Krisztian Szabo, who will graduate to the Supercar category in Euro RX with the squad.

Both Muller and Szabo conducted significant running with the team at the World RX mid-season test at the Bikernieki circuit in Latvia recently.

“I must say it’s a real pleasure to be back in race mode with EKS Audi Sport and to present BWT colours on the World RX grid,” said Muller. “I have done some testing since my last race outing and the new car is for sure faster and I can feel the improvements have been done in all areas.

"Despite the competitive field at the top of World RX nowadays, I would hope to repeat or even improve the result from last year’s Latvia RX, where I finished fifth in the final.

"This is a track I like and know well, so the chance is there - I just have to do my best and I have a fantastic team that will help me to achieve it.”

Ekstrom is pleased to have former DTM colleague Muller back in his squad for the event. “It is really exciting to have Nico back in World RX,” said the Swede. "He has done a couple of tests with us this season.

"Last year he did well in Loheac and Riga, so I am pretty sure he will be up to pace straight away and will make a it a memorable race weekend.”

