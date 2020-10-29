Eko Wants Quibi to Pay At Least $96.5M in Damages, Asks Court to Freeze Assets

Eko is seeking a payout of at least $96.5 million from Quibi — which is shutting down after founder Jeffrey Katzenberg acknowledged the mobile-video startup isn’t viable — for allegedly infringing Eko’s intellectual property.

As part of its bid to get paid, Eko on Wednesday filed an ex parte application asking a federal district court in California to issue a temporary restraining order “preserving the status quo by freezing Defendant Quibi Holdings, LLC’s (‘Quibi’) bank accounts and assets related to the intellectual property at issue in this case.”

Quibi, which had raised $1.75 billion, last week reportedly told investors including Disney, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia that it would return $350 million of its cash on hand to them. The company, led by Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, told users that the Quibi streaming service would end on or around Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, Quibi has planned to retain a reserve of about $60 million in cash to wind down operations and try to sell assets, which would be “thus insufficient to cover the amount of a potential judgment for Eko,” according to Eko’s motion for a TRO. Eko added that “to the extent that the Court desires confirmation of Quibi’s assets that need to be restrained from sale or dissipation, Eko requests an equitable accounting of Quibi’s assets.”

Quibi representatives did not respond to a request for comment on Eko’s latest legal filing.

Eko, an interactive-video company whose backers include Walmart, sued Quibi earlier this year, alleging that Quibi’s Turnstyle feature infringes one of Eko’s patents and misappropriates its trade secrets. Turnstyle determines the orientation of a viewer’s phone (either horizontal or vertical) and presents content in the appropriate mode, and Quibi had touted it as a key feature. Quibi has said Eko’s claims are without merit.

According to its Oct. 28 motion, Eko estimated the value of the IP that Quibi “misappropriated and infringed” to be at least $96.5 million, or at least $101.9 million (factoring in prejudgment interest and fees).

Eko claims that Quibi has “refused to expressly confirm that it would preserve its assets” for payment of damages in the case. In addition, per Eko’s motion, Quibi and Katzenberg refused to commit to not sell off the Turnstyle technology or the patent Quibi was granted related to the feature. Instead, “Quibi stated only that it would ‘comply with its legal obligations related to the winding down of its business, including Quibi’s obligations under the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act.'”

In July, a judge in the case dismissed three of Eko’s nine claims, leaving in place its core complaints over the theft and infringement of its mobile-video playback technology. The judge previously rejected Eko’s request for an injunction seeking to block Quibi’s app from using the allegedly stolen technology.

Eko’s lawsuit is being funded by activist hedge fund Elliott Management, which took a minority equity stake in the company this spring. In 2018, Walmart invested $250 million in Eko (formerly known as Interlude) as part of a content-development pact.

In its legal filings, Eko has claimed that Quibi’s Turnstyle use one of its key patents, U.S. Patent No. 10,460,765, covering a system for interactive video playback. Quibi said it began developing Turnstyle in September 2018 and noted that in February 2020 it was granted U.S. Patent No. 10,554,926 covering aspects of the tech. Quibi also claims Eko tried to “coerce” payments from Quibi related to Eko’s own patent.

