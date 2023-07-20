Ekin-Su and Davide spark reconciliation rumours after being seen sharing taxi after ITV party

Unfinished business? Ekin-Su and Davide have sparked reconciliation reports (Instagram)

Despite having an awkward run-in at last week’s Barbie movie premiere, Ekin Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have now sparked whispers that they could be back together.

The former Love Island stars left fans devastated when Italian Sanclimenti announced that they had gone their separate ways earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a statement which read: “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best. I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time. I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible.”

He later shut down accusations that he “blindsided” his Ekin-Su before adding their relationship had “been on the rocks for months” and that he decided the break-up was for the best as their situation had become “unhealthy”.

Now, it appears that things between them could be on the up after they met once again at ITV’s annual Summer Party at The Mandrake Hotel in London on Wednesday night.

Ekin-Su and Davide were pictured arriving separately at the start of the night with a host of other big stars including Lorraine Kelly, Olivia Attwood and Georgia Harrison.

However come the end of the evening, they were spotted leaving the party in the same taxi in pictures obtained by the MailOnline.

The Standard has contacted representatives for Ekin-Su and Davide for comment.