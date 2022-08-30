Ekin-Su Culculoglu breaks silence after Davide Sanclimenti ‘seen getting into a taxi with two beauties’

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has broken her social media silence after boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti allegedly left a party with two blondes in London while she was working in LA.

The 28-year-old Love Island winner took to Instagram Stories in the early hours of Monday to share a slew of videos of her looking stunning at a photoshoot as she cryptically posted about being “authentic”.

“Be humble. Be a boss babe. Be authentic always,” she told her 2.8m followers.

The brunette also shared a video of herself at her hotel’s gym as she called herself “crazy” for deciding to do a workout in the middle of the night.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu shared a slew of videos of herself getting glammed up for a photoshoot in Los Angeles (Ekin-Su Culculoglu)

She said: “So I’m actually crazy because I’ve just got to the gym at the hotel and it’s night time and no one’s in here apart from me. Oh and maybe a maintenance guy. And yeah I’m going to do a workout.”

In footage obtained by The Sun, Sanclimenti, 27, and a male friend were seen getting into a taxi with Icelandic beauties Anita Gunnarsdottir and Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd after watching the KSI v Swarmz and KSI v Pineda fights at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The two girls sat next to him during the fight and there is no suggestion that anything improper took place.

The Standard has contacted representatives for Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti for comment.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of Love Island earlier this month (ITV)

Culculoglu and Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of Love Island earlier this month after securing 63.7 per cent of the public vote.

In addition to the kudos of winning the ITV2 dating show, they walked away with £25,000 each in prize money.