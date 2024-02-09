Ekeler's Edge at the Super Bowl: Austin reacts to Eyebrowgate + his future in NFL

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Ekeler's Edge has made its way to the Super Bowl. Austin joins Matt Harmon in Las Vegas for the season finale of 'Ekeler's Edge'. Harmon and the NFL running back recap the Ekeler's Edge Invitational fantasy league and when Austin is going to shave his eyebrows for the fantasy bet he lost this season.

Ekeler and Harmon then do a deep dive on the rushing attacks for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs rushing attacks and how they will fare in the big game.

Ekeler ends the show by reacting to the Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach and where he sees himself next year as he enters free agency:

0:55 - Catching up

5:40 - Ekeler's Edge Invitational: Final update

7:35 - Eyebrow gate: Austin officially loses bet

13:40 - Where do you draft Gibbs and Montgomery in 2024?

19:25 - Austin's deep dive on 49ers rush attack

27:00 - Austin's deep dive on Chiefs rush attack

32:45 - Austin's Super Bowl prediction

34:05 - Austin reacts to Harbaugh hiring by Chargers

37:45 - Austin addresses his future, impending free agency and best fits

