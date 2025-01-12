Ekdal linked with Rangers, Taylor with Trabzonspor - gossip

[BBC]

Rangers are among the clubs interested in Burnley's Sweden defender Hjalmar Ekdal, 26. (Expressen - in Swedish)

Trabzonspor want to sign Celtic and Scotland left-back Greg Taylor, 27. (Record)

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is eager to keep hold of Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi, 29. (Herald - subscription)

Sondre Orjasaeter, 21, is aware of interest from Celtic and his club, Sarpsborg, want £7m for the winger. (Record)

Aberdeen have agreed a deal to sign versatile Brommapojkarna player Alexander Jensen, 23. (Tipsbladet - in Danish)

Head coach David Gray urges Hibernian to keep climbing the table after the moved into the Scottish Premiership's top six. (Scotsman - subscription)

Louis Moult, 32, who scored Dundee United's spectacular late winner against St Mirren on Saturday, required an injection to his shoulder before the match in Paisley. (Courier - subscription)

New Hearts forward Elton Kabangu, 26, details his brush with death after having Covid in 2022 and coughing up blood. (Sun)

Former goalkeeper Graeme Smith, who has taken on a role at the Scottish FA, is optimistic about the country's chances of producing international stoppers. (Record)

Athens Kallithea manager Massimo Donati, the former Celtic and Hamilton Acadmical player and ex-Kilmarnock coach, would like to return to Scotland "one day". (Sun)