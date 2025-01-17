Ejim leads Gonzaga against Loyola Marymount

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-8, 6-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-8, 0-6 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on Loyola Marymount after Yvonne Ejim scored 35 points in Gonzaga's 66-65 win against the Portland Pilots.

The Lions have gone 3-3 at home. Loyola Marymount is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Loyola Marymount gives up.

The Lions and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Hernandez is averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Lions.

Ejim is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

