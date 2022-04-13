  • Oops!
After ejection, Giants' Antoan Richardson says Padres coach Mike Shildt's profanities had 'racial undertones'

Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
·2 min read
After being ejected from Tuesday night's, San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson said that San Diego Padres coach Mike Shildt yelled profanities at him that "reeked undertones of racism."

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Richardson asked reporters come back to the clubhouse and explained his side of the ejection that came after the Giants' Steven Duggar stole a base with a 10-1 lead in the second inning.

Richardson said that Shildt approached the Giants' dugout between innings and after a brief exchange, the Padres coach yelled "you need to control that motherf----er" to San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, about Richardson.

Richardson, who is Black, reacted and was ejected by umpire Greg Gibson.

“I went to the top step and said, ‘Excuse me?’ I couldn’t believe what I heard," Richardson said after the game. "Gibson decided to toss me from the game."

Giants coach Antoan Richardson in 2021.
Giants coach Antoan Richardson in 2021.

Shildt is serving as the Padres' third base coach with Matt Williams recovering from hip surgery. He was the St. Louis Cardinals' manager from 2018-2021 and was fired after last season.

"The umpire said to me that I was instigating," Richardson said. "At that point in time, I asked: 'This person called me a (expletive), and I'm being an instigator?'"

Richardson said he did not use any vulgar language during the incident.

"I think his words were disproportionately unwarranted and reeked undertones of racism when he referred to me as ‘that (expletive)’ as if to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved," Richardson said. "I think it's just really important we understand what happened tonight.

"And the second part that's equally disappointing is that me being tossed by that umpire empowers this coach to continue to have conversations like that with people like me, and that's really unfortunate that's what happened tonight."

Tempers flared again in the sixth inning when the Giants' Mauricio Dubon bunted for a hit with a nine-run lead, and San Francisco went on to win 13-2 at Oracle Park

"I share this story not just for myself, but I share this story for other people that look like me," Richardson said. "I know I've had the full support of my teammates and others that I would be letting them down if I did not share this story tonight."

After being ejected, Richardson was replaced by Alyssa Nakken, who became the first female on-field coach in a regular season game.

"I'm really excited that Alyssa got her opportunity to make her major league debut and I'm very proud of her," Richardson said. "I think she did a really wonderful job and we got a win, so that's the most important thing."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Giants' Antoan Richardson accuses Mike Shildt of 'racial undertones'

