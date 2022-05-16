EJ Jenkins transfer decision is in: He’s headed to the ACC

EJ Jenkins has found a new college football home.

The former South Carolina tight end/receiver announced his commitment to Georgia Tech in a tweet Monday. He entered the transfer portal April 18 after one full season with Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks.

“Thank god for allowing me to continue this journey,” Jenkins wrote. “In addition, thank you to all the coaches that reached out during this process. With that being said I will be finishing my college football career in the A!”

Jenkins, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound pass catcher from Virginia, caught eight passes for 117 yards in 12 games last season. He did not participate in the Garnet and Black spring game due to injury and was limited throughout spring practice.

Jenkins flashed potential after a successful stint at FCS St. Francis (Pa.), where he played with former USC quarterback Jason Brown. Brown transferred to Virginia Tech after Beamer added former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

South Carolina reloaded at the receiver and tight end positions for 2022, with Beamer opting to go to the transfer portal to fill much of the roster. USC will feature James Madison standout receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells, Arkansas State wideout Corey Rucker and Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner for 2022.

