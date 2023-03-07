You Will Either Love or Hate This Converse Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel

Could we be seeing the return of the Tumblr girl in 2023?

Converse has revealed its latest release -- a sneaker heel version of its Chuck 70s. Dubbed the Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel, the shoes arrive in the familiar look of the classic sneaker model, with a canvas build on the upper, along with a lugged sole. OrthoLite cushioning is added to the soles for comfort, while the recognizable Converse emblem is found at the ankles. Offered in "Black" and "Egret," these unisex shoes come in size options ranging from women's 5 to 13.

As shared in a series of on-foot images by Converse, the sneaker-platform heel hybrid can be styled with a floral skirt and ankle-length socks. The comments on the brand's Instagram post see divided views on the shoe, with followers writing, "Wore a version of these in 1995," "idk if i hate or love these," Ngl i kinda like it."

Take a closer look above and below. Priced at $120 USD, the Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel is now available on Converse's website.