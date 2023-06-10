Eisteddfod: Sage Todz will not perform over English lyrics

Sage Todz posted on social media he would not be performing at the festival

A bilingual rapper will not perform at the National Eisteddfod because there are English lyrics in his songs.

Sage Todz said on social media he would not be performing at the festival because of its Welsh language policy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He hit the headlines last year with a cover of Dafydd Iwan's Yma o Hyd and has spoken about why Welsh is important to him.

The National Eisteddfod said the rule about the Welsh language was "fundamental" to the festival.

This year's festival takes place in Boduan, Gwynedd, the home county of Sage Todz, who is from Penygroes.

The artist wrote on Twitter his "songs are finished products, not subject to change".

When someone responded the performer should "abide by the rules", he said: "I'm not protesting, simply letting people know why I won't be there."

Children's Poet of Wales 2023, Nia Morais, questioned the National Eisteddfod's position.

"If that's the way he expresses himself I don't believe we have the right to limit that," she said.

Welsh learner of the year 2022, Joe Healy, said it was disappointing the audience would miss out on seeing him.

"On the other hand, you can't expect the National Eisteddfod to change its language rule for anyone," he said.

The National Eisteddfod's rules say: "All compositions and competing must be in Welsh unless specified to the contrary."

For anyone wondering, I won't be performing at Maes B or Eisteddfod this year due to the Welsh language policy they have in place.

*Essentially there's too much English in my songs 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Sage Todz (@SageTodz) June 8, 2023

Several chances, it said were offered to the rapper to perform, that included a commission to create new songs in Welsh.

A spokesman said: "Our language rule was discussed at length with Sage Todz, and we respect the fact that he's a bilingual artist.

"It was his decision to keep to his principles and continue to create music bilingually and in English."

In 1996, Super Furry Animals were booked to play the National Eisteddfod in Llandeilo after releasing their debut album, Fuzzy Logic.

The band printed the English lyrics and handed them to the audience whilst they whistled their songs from the stage.