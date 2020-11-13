EIS Board Member Sharon Ludlow Receives Insurance Business Canada Lifetime Achievement Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS is proud to congratulate Sharon Ludlow, a member of its Board of Directors, on being awarded the FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada 2020 Award for Lifetime Achievement. The award is given to a leading figure who has contributed to the advancement of the insurance industry in Canada with a reputation of distinguished service to the profession, and who has exhibited leadership and provided inspiration to others in the sector and their own workplace.



Sharon has over 25 years’ executive experience in the insurance industry in both the Property & Casualty and Life & Health segments. She has served as president of Aviva Insurance Company of Canada, and president and CEO of Swiss Re Canada, and launched Canada’s first online insurance marketplace, Kanetix. Sharon has been a member of the EIS board since 2018, providing invaluable insight and guidance to the executive team.

“Sharon is an industry pioneer and leader with a keen sense of what the industry can achieve collectively, and a prevailing interest in the advancement of its people and practices,” said Alec Miloslavsky, CEO of EIS. “We congratulate Sharon on this well-deserved honor and thank her for her significant contributions to EIS and to our vibrant industry.”

As part of her commitment to the insurance industry, Sharon has been a Board Member of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association, the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, and the Reinsurance Research Council, where she was Chairwoman.

The awards ceremony, and a fireside chat with Sharon, will occur virtually on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Details are available at www.ibawards.ca.

About EIS

EIS is an insurance software company that enables leading insurers to innovate and operate like a tech company: fast, simple, agile. Founded in 2008, EIS provides a platform for high-velocity insurance. This open, flexible platform of core systems and digital solutions liberates insurers to accelerate and scale innovation, launch products faster, deliver new revenue channels, and create insurance experiences the world will love. And with thousands of open APIs, the platform gives insurers the freedom to connect to a vast ecosystem of insurtech and emerging technologies. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS powers premium growth for insurers in all lines of business worldwide. For more information, visit EISGroup.com or follow @EISGroupLtd on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kevin Haydon

khaydon@eisgroup.com

845-797-2976





