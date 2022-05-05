Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham LIVE! Borre goal - Europa League match stream, latest score and updates today

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham LIVE!

West Ham have a first-leg deficit to overcome if they are to reach the Europa League final.

It’s Eintracht Frankfurt who have a narrow lead in the semi-final tie, after their 2-1 victory at the London Stadium last week.

A place in Sevilla against either RB Leipzig or Rangers later this month is up for grabs, as West Ham look to secure one last stop on their European adventure.

The German side will be roared on by their raucous support, but they have won just five of 21 matches at home across the Bundesliga and Europe this season.

That will give the Hammers some hope, though they themselves have not been in particularly strong form in recent weeks.

David Moyes’ side produced a sensational performance in Lyon in the last round to continue their Europa League run - a repeat tonight would write this set of players into the club’s history books.

With Malik Ouzia in Frankfurt and kick-off at 8pm BST, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham latest news

GOAL! Borre extends aggregate lead

RED CARD! Cresswell sent off after VAR check

How to watch: BT Sport

Eintracht Frankfurt team news: Ndicka back in, Jakic on bench

West Ham team news: Dawson returns alongside Zouma

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 0 West Ham United FC

20:31 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Another long throw from Coufal. Falls to Rice on the edge of the box who catches the shot really sweetly, but it’s blocked.

Decent cross then swung into the box, Soucek is there and heads it over the bar.

20:30 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Frankfurt full of energy, as you’d expect with how this first half an hour has turned out for them.

Fornals with a chance to set Antonio clean through though... pass isn’t great and Ndicka can gets across to slide in.

Malik Ouzia at Deutsche Bank Park

20:28 , Matt Verri

We saw a pretty handy European comeback at the Bernabeu last night but West Ham are already in the realm of having to potentially top it, given they’re a man down.

GOAL! Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham | Rafael Borre 26'

20:27 , Matt Verri

BORRE PUTS FRANKFURT IN FRONT ON THE NIGHT!

German side have taken a huge step to the Europa League final now.

Nice move from Frankfurt. Played in behind, Knauff cuts it back perfectly and Borre slams home the finish. West Ham need two.

Huge moment in the tie...

20:26 , Matt Verri

A terrible start for West Ham as they are reduced to 10 men...



After a VAR check, Aaron Cresswell's yellow card for bringing down Jens Petter Hauge was upgraded to a red 🟥#UEL pic.twitter.com/ZHaPo6zjHC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 5, 2022

20:23 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Headed away this time, and there are two Frankfurt defenders down in the box so play is stopped.

Might be a good thing for West Ham, who have to try and regroup.

20:23 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Bowen wins a corner for his side, West Ham really have to make the most of these now. Lanzini is sacrificed, with Johnson on to replace him.

Brilliant delivery from Bowen, Dawson very nearly on the end of it at the back post. Another corner.

Fornals to take this one.

Malik Ouzia at Deutsche Bank Park

20:21 , Matt Verri

On the one hand you feel for Aaron Cresswell, but as a senior player, 32 years of age, to give the referee that decision to make twice in two knockout ties is criminal, really.

20:21 , Matt Verri

20 mins: So close!

Kostic drills it low from the free-kick, just wide of the far post. Frankfurt fans are back up to full volume.

West Ham in huge trouble.

RED CARD!

20:19 , Matt Verri

CRESSWELL IS SENT OFF!

Can you believe it?! It’s happened again for West Ham and Cresswell.

Referee only needed a few seconds to look at that, he returns to overturn his original decision.

Malik Ouzia at Deutsche Bank Park

20:19 , Matt Verri

Oh dear, oh dear. Is history about to repeat itself for Aaron Cresswell here?

VAR check on this decision. Cresswell is in real trouble.

20:18 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Yellow for Cresswell... that was very nearly a red card!

It’s so similar to when he was sent off against Lyon. Hauge spins him and is clean through on goal, Cresswell brings him down just outside the box.

It’s just a yellow though. Hammers very lucky.

20:16 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Coufal to send a long throw into the Frankfurt box. How long will it actually be?

Too long, is the answer. Straight into the arms of Trapp. As impressive as it was from Coufal, it wasn’t of any use for his side!

20:14 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Long ball forward from Rice and it’s brilliantly brought down by Antonio. Holds it up and keeps possession for his side.

Going to need plenty of that tonight, are the Hammers. Antonio has made a really good start.

20:11 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Sow wins a corner for Frankfurt, and then urges the home fans to make more noise. He’s got very high standards.

Kostic takes it short to Hauge, who then curls it in over everyone and straight out for a goal-kick. Real waste.

Malik Ouzia at Deutsche Bank Park

20:10 , Matt Verri

Those seats that were torn out of the home end before kick-off were briefly on fire for about 30 seconds in front of the stand before being extinguished just now...

20:08 , Matt Verri

8 mins: For a matter of seconds, is the answer. Toure coming on to replace Hinteregger.

His night ends painfully earlier. Toure needs to get up to speed quickly, with Antonio lurking.

20:07 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Hinteregger might be the first person in history to run off a hamstring injury. He’s back on - for how long we will soon find out.

Frantic start in Germany, neither side getting any sustained spell of comfortable possession.

Malik Ouzia at Deutsche Bank Park

20:06 , Matt Verri

The leaf blowers have been out clearing up the mess of streamers from that incredible pre-match display but the haze still hasn’t cleared and the hosts are already dealing with a big problem.

Martin Hinteregger was impressive in the first leg but an injury doubt for tonight and it looks like his evening could be over already.

20:05 , Matt Verri

5 mins: This could be a disastrous start for Frankfurt - Hinteregger is down holding his hamstring and he is telling the bench that they need to make a change.

Heartbreaking for the defender. Was running back, challenging Antonio for the ball... gone down and he’s not going to be carrying on. Early disruption for the hosts.

20:03 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Cresswell to take this. Set-pieces certainly a strength of this West Ham side.

Deep to the back post, Soucek heads it down... bobbles around a bit and the Frankfurt defence can scramble it clear.

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Coufal’s throw puts Antonio in behind, met with a deafening chorus of boos.

Cresswell and Lanzini then combine nicely on the opposite flank, winning the first corner of the match. Bright start from the Hammers.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

We are underway in Frankfurt!

19:58 , Matt Verri

Players are out and greeted by a brilliant atmosphere!

All sorts going on behind the goal, home fans at that end now entirely covered by smoke.

19:56 , Matt Verri

Five minutes to go until kick-off, players will shortly be in the tunnel.

Just about time for another six or seven montages, and then we should be good to get underway!

Warm-ups... done!

19:51 , Matt Verri

19:47 , Matt Verri

Certainly no need for West Ham to rush things tonight.

As we saw last night in Madrid, anything can happen late on in these European ties. Literally anything.

The Hammers only need one goal, and they showed last week they can create chances. Just about taking more of them tonight.

Bowen: Don’t write us off

19:43 , Matt Verri

West Ham are out to produce another famous European comeback tonight, with winger Jarrod Bowen warning: “Don’t write us off just yet!”

The German side lead 2-1 at the midway point of the tie, following their victory at the London Stadium last week, and West Ham face a stern task to overturn the deficit away from home against a side who knocked out Barcelona in the previous round.

Reaching the showpiece in Seville would cap a remarkable transformation for West Ham, who were battling relegation when David Moyes returned for a second spell in charge only two-and-a-half years ago.

Bowen, signed from Championship side Hull just weeks after Moyes took charge again, has been central to that resurgence, scoring 16 goals and registering 11 assists this season, and says the adversity the Hammers have faced proves they cannot be discounted.

“We were tipped for relegation, then off the back of finishing in the Europa League places we’ve been doing unreal again this season,” said Bowen.

Read Malik Ouzia’s full piece here

(Action Images via Reuters)

Talking of that home support...

19:39 , Matt Verri

Frankfurt fans have the ground bouncing! 🤩#UEL pic.twitter.com/KR1XwnfOoO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 5, 2022

19:36 , Matt Verri

Reminder that Frankfurt have won just won of their last 11 matches in all competitions. Five of 21 in Europe and the Bundesliga this season.

Incredible home support for sure, but the results haven’t followed.

Feeling better now, Hammers fans?

19:31 , Matt Verri

Wouldn’t be a big European night without a montage, would it...

It’s been quite the journey this season for West Ham - they’re one step away from securing a trip to Seville, and with it a place in the club’s history books.

What a journey it's been.

We are one step away from the final.

BELIEVE. ⚒✊#UEL | #SGEWHU pic.twitter.com/vx4eoB6eb6 — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 5, 2022

Elsewhere in Europe...

19:23 , Matt Verri

Rangers host RB Leipzig tonight in the other Europa League semi-final.

The German side take a 1-0 lead to Glasgow after the first leg, but Ibrox will be rocking and it won’t be an easy match for them.

Rangers and West Ham both have a lot of work to do, but an all-British final could still be on the cards.

What West Ham need to do...

19:16 , Matt Verri

Keep a closer eye on Knauff

The tactical debate ahead of the first leg circled around how West Ham might deal with the threat of Filip Kostic, but it was Frankfurt’s other wing-back, Ansgar Knauff, who caused most problems.

The home side found it hard to track his runs in off the right, most notably for the opening goal inside a minute, and presuming David Moyes does not change shape to match the hosts, Aaron Cresswell and Pablo Fornals must do a better job of keeping tabs on him.

Click here for what else the Hammers need to focus on tonight

(Getty Images)

Malik Ouzia at Deutsche Bank Park

19:13 , Matt Verri

West Ham’s goalkeepers have just strolled out to warm-up and the whistles and jeers were absolutely deafening. The ground can’t be more than a quarter full...

Malik Ouzia at Deutsche Bank Park

19:07 , Matt Verri

"West Ham can take hope from the fact Frankfurt's home record actually isn't very good this season."



🗣 @MalikOuzia_ gives his pre-match thoughts from Deutsche Bank Park.



LIVE: https://t.co/mNcSpW2s5T#SGEWHU | #UEL pic.twitter.com/lmMTaByOvj — Standard Sport (@standardsport) May 5, 2022

One hour to go!

18:59 , Matt Verri

Soucek confident of comeback

18:54 , Matt Verri

West Ham are no strangers to being in this position during the Europa League as they lost the first leg of their last-16 tie to Sevilla, while Lyon held them to a draw at home in the quarter-finals.

David Moyes’ side turned both ties around, though, by winning the second legs in convincing fashion without conceding a goal and Tomas Soucek thinks that will fill the team with belief for the trip to Frankfurt.

“This is a good way [to think] as we won both the other games in the second leg,” he told Standard Sport. “We need to do it again now. It gives confidence to us and we know that we can be a better team on Thursday, because we already played against them and we are quite confident.

“But we have to do 100 per cent of us, or maybe more, during the game. We have been showing spirit all season, maybe for two years since Covid started. We have developed a great atmosphere and on Thursday we will need it even more, because it is so difficult but so close to the final.”

(Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt team

18:47 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Ndicka; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Hauge, Kamada; Borre

Subs: Grahl, Jakic, Hrustic, Lammers, Toure, Hasebe, Ache, Chandler, Da Costa, Lenz, Barkok, Paciencia.

18:43 , Matt Verri

It’s as expected from West Ham then, with Dawson alongside Zouma at the back. Soucek and Antonio back in the side too, having been rested over the weekend.

Strong looking bench for the Hammers, which hasn’t always been the case this season. Johnson, Diop, Noble, Benrahma, Yarmolenko... Moyes certain has options.

West Ham line-up

18:39 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Randolph, Alese, Johnson, Masuaku, Fredericks, Diop, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Not too shabby...

18:32 , Matt Verri

Moyes looking for big night in front of David Sr.

18:24 , Matt Verri

David Moyes is in no doubt that his West Ham side have what it takes to come from behind and reach the Europa League final - and has set his sights on extending his father’s European tour in the process.

Moyes’ 86-year-old father, David Snr., has travelled to watch his son’s side on several occasions during the Hammers first run to a major European semi-final since 1976 and will be at Deutsch Bank Park tonight.

“It would be special,” Moyes said, when asked what masterminding a turnaround in front of his dad would mean.

“It would be even better if it were the final! He wants it to be the final, so do I, and we all know when we get to 86 or 87 we’re all hoping somebody takes us to the football.

“The biggest thing is that he enjoys it, and for me that we get to the final.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

First-leg recap...

18:16 , Matt Verri

A disastrous start and then very nearly an incredible ending for West Ham last week.

In between, they were unable to make the most of home advantage and it leaves them with a big task tonight - overcoming a 2-1 deficit in Frankfurt.

If only that Bowen overhead kick had gone in...

Stage is set!

18:08 , Matt Verri

Prediction

17:59 , Matt Verri

The Hammers pulled off a stunning away day masterclass at Lyon last month but Eintracht are a more wily opponent.

The first leg showed their ability to hurt West Ham on the counter and, if the game wears on without a goal for the visitors, they will be forced to come out of their comfort zone and open up.

A 1-0 Eintracht win.

West Ham team news

17:50 , Matt Verri

Issa Diop was fit for the bench as West Ham lost to Arsenal on the weekend but Craig Dawson should beat him to the centre-back slot alongside Kurt Zouma after sitting out that game due to a ban.

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) is out with Ben Johnson a doubt after suffering a muscle injury.

Moyes made five changes to his side for the Arsenal defeat, having also rotated against Chelsea the previous week, making clear his intention to prioritise this competition.

The likes of Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio were rested and should come back into the side.

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

Evan Ndicka and Kristijan Jakic should return for Eintracht after missing the first leg through suspension.

Filip Kostic will once again be a threat on the left wing, along with Ansgar Knauff who scored from the other flank last week.

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Malik Ouzia in Germany to provide expert analysis.

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham!

It’s the second leg of the semi-final clash, with Eintracht holding a narrow 2-1 lead after victory in London last week.

West Ham know they need victory in Germany tonight if they are to reach the Europa League final.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Deutsche Bank Park.