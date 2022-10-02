Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham: Kick off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Tottenham must dust themselves down quickly after Saturday’s loss to Arsenal, with Antonio Conte’s side back in Champions League action.

A trip to Eintracht Frankfurt awaits on Tuesday night as Spurs look to get back on track. Having lost away at Sporting last time out, Conte cannot afford many more slip-ups if he is to arrest the struggles he’s had in Europe’s elite competition.

Frankfurt, Europa League winners of course, sit sixth in the Bundesliga but proved their class in these sort of occasions last season and will be a difficult proposition at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Champions League group game is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Tuesday October 4, 2022.

Waldstadion, currently known as the Deutsche Bank Park, in Frankfurt will host.

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game via the BT Sport website or app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham team news

Conte has admitted he is worried about Spurs’ mounting injury problems, with Dejan Kulusevksi, Ben Davies and Lucas Moura all struggling at the moment.

Dejan Kulusevski suffered an injury while on international duty (AFP via Getty Images)

Clement Lenglet will likely deputise in defence, with Richarlison sitting alongside Harry Kane and Heung-min Son up-front.

For Frankfurt, Kristijan Jakic picked up an injury while playing for Croatia.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham prediction

Frankfurt were a different beast in Europe last season and turned their stadium into a fortress. With Spurs yet to fully convince, a draw away from home has to be seen as a good result.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Eintracht Frankfurt wins: 1

Draws: 0

Tottenham wins: 1