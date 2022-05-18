Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers LIVE! Europa League final result, match stream and latest updates today

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers LIVE!

Rangers suffered penalty shootout heartache in Seville as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to win the Europa League.

Joe Aribo put the Rangers fans in dreamland when he slotted home following a slip in the German side’s defence in the 57th minute.

Frankfurt levelled 12 minutes later though when Rafael Borre knocked the ball home from close range following a low cross.

Gers finished extra-time strongly and Ryan Kent was somehow denied by Kevin Trapp at close range, before Steven Davis had a shot cleared off the line and James Tavernier had a free-kick saved in stoppage-time of the 1-1 draw.

There were six perfect penalties to start the shootout, as Aaron Ramsey, a 117th-minute substitute, then stepped up. He saw his spot-kick saved by the feet of Trapp and after each side then scored another, Borre netted to seal a 5-4 shootout win and send the Frankfurt end delirious.

23:32 , Matt Verri

Aaron Ramsey’s missed penalty proved the difference as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 5-4 in the shootout to win the Europa League in dramatic fashion.

It finished 1-1 after 90 minutes in Seville, with Joe Aribo’s opener cancelled out by Rafael Borre as Frankfurt responded impressively to falling behind.

Another 30 minutes was not enough to separate the sides with the scoreboard not troubled, sending the Europa League final to the spot for the second season in a row.

Ramsey, introduced in the dying minutes of extra-time, was denied by the legs of Kevin Trapp and Borre stepped up to make it five perfect penalties for Frankfurt and secure European glory for the German club.

History for Frankfurt!

23:20 , Matt Verri

The moment everyone associated with Eintracht Frankfurt has dreamt of! 🏆



The Eagles are flying! 🤍#UELfinal

Lundstram’s full reaction...

23:13 , Matt Verri

“We’re so disappointed to lose like that.

“Penalties are a lottery, anyone can miss – but we feel like we’ve let all the fans down, who have come out here to support us. We’re so, so, so heartbroken. I thought we were the ones pushing for the goal in extra time.”

Never looked like missing...

23:06 , Matt Verri

Pressure, what pressure? ❄️



Rafael Borré with ice in his veins for the winning penalty 🎯#UELfinal

23:04 , Matt Verri

John Lundstram devastated as you’d expect in his post-match interview.

Insists Aaron Ramsey has nothing to apologise for - says anybody could have missed their penalty in the shootout.

Heartbreak for Rangers

22:59 , Matt Verri

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT WIN THE EUROPA LEAGUE!

22:55 , Matt Verri

This is it. Borre to win the shootout for Frankfurt.

AND HE DOES WIN IT! Brilliant penalty and that’s that.

FRANKFURT WIN THE EUROPA LEAGUE!

SCORES! Eintracht Frankfurt 4-4 Rangers

22:54 , Matt Verri

Roofe for Rangers. Has to score or it’s all over. No pressure.

HE DOES SCORE! In off the post! Over to Frankfurt...

SCORES! Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 Rangers

22:53 , Matt Verri

Kostic for Frankfurt, to move them ahead in the shootout.

AND HE DOES SO! McGregor went the right way but couldn’t reach it. Perfect penalty.

SAVED! Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Rangers

22:52 , Matt Verri

Ramsey steps up for Rangers. Pretty much his first touch of the night.

AND IT’S SAVED! DOWN THE MIDDLE AND TRAPP STICKS OUT A LEG TO SAVE!

SCORES! Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Rangers

22:51 , Matt Verri

Kamada next up to the spot for Frankfurt.

Takes his time and then whips it into the back of the net, with the help of the inside of the post!

SCORES! Eintracht Frankfurt 2-3 Rangers

22:51 , Matt Verri

Arfield... SCORES!

Rangers edge ahead in the shootout again. Goalkeeper guessed correctly but lifted into the corner.

SCORES! Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Rangers

22:50 , Matt Verri

Hrustic to take Frankfurt’s second penalty.

Strolls up and rolls it into the bottom corner, another really confident penalty!

SCORES! Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Rangers

22:49 , Matt Verri

Davis next up for Rangers.

Big deep breath and he side foots it into the top corner! Sensational penalty.

SCORES! Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:49 , Matt Verri

Lenz to take the first penalty for Frankfurt, walking into a wall of boos.

No bother and he sticks his finger to his lips! Sent McGregor the wrong way.

SCORES! Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers

22:48 , Matt Verri

It’s Tavernier stepping up first for Rangers. Top scorer in the Europa League this season.

The Rangers captain.... SCORES! So composes.

22:46 , Matt Verri

Time for the toss. Where will the shootout take place?

Massive cheers go up as it’s decided the penalties will be taken in front of the Rangers fans!

22:43 , Matt Verri

Allan McGregor has a brilliant record at saving penalties. He could be the man for the occasion.

Doesn’t get much bigger than this though!

FT: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:41 , Matt Verri

And that will be that. We’re going to the penalty spot.

Talk about nerves!

22:40 , Matt Verri

120 mins: Time to be a hero!

Rangers win a free-kick just over 20 yards out, brilliant position. Not an ideal spot for a right-footer but Tavernier will be stepping up. Blue shirts in the stands can barely watch.

It’s Tavernier... NEARLY! Brilliant effort, Trapp scrambles across his line to keep it out.

22:38 , Matt Verri

118 mins: HOW DID HE MISS?!

That was a MASSIVE chance for Rangers. Roofe in behind immediately and he squares it across the face of goal, Kent flying in and somehow he’s denied by Trapp from close range.

Comes out to Davis, hammered towards the top corner and flicked over the bar. Rangers don’t get the corner though.

22:37 , Matt Verri

117 mins: These aren’t bad subs to have....

Ramsey also coming on, in place of Sakala. He’s not particularly thrilled about being replaced having only come on late in the 90 minutes.

22:36 , Matt Verri

116 mins: Barisic goes down once more with cramp - not sure he’s going to be able to get back up and continue.

Rangers are going to make a change, Roofe is coming on to replace Barisic. About setting up your penalty takers now, as much as it is about finding a late winner.

22:33 , Matt Verri

113 mins: Kent drifts inside and picks up the ball, almost 30 yards out.

Not sure he has the energy to bring it forward so just goes for goal, straight at Trapp.

22:32 , Matt Verri

112 mins: Kostic with another dangerous ball into the box, Kamada goes down...

Referee not even vaguely interested. Bassey continues to try and shake the cramp off. No surprise he’s struggling, been immense all night.

22:30 , Matt Verri

110 mins: Really scrappy match now, both sides making mistakes as they become increasingly tired.

Space is certainly out there - just needs one bit of real quality to win the final.

22:28 , Matt Verri

108 mins: Hrustic with a decent chance from the edge of the box for Frankfurt, drags it wide.

Barisic then wins a free-kick for Rangers - he’s struggling with cramp, as is Bassey.

22:26 , Matt Verri

106 mins: STRIKE!

Rangers straight on the front foot after the restart. Nicely worked out to the left and the space opens up for Barisic 25 yards out.

Really nice strike, Trapp not entirely convincing but he keeps it out.

Once more we’re underway!

22:25 , Matt Verri

105 minutes down. 15 to go.

Time running out for someone to win this and prevent it going to a shootout.

22:24 , Matt Verri

Van Bronckhorst passing on his final instructions, ahead of the second period of extra-time.

Two substitutions remaining for Rangers. Ramsey to come on? Have to assume he can’t be fit, otherwise he’d be on by now.

HT: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:21 , Matt Verri

Sakala knocks the ball past Lenz, cynicially brought down. Not sure how that isn’t a yellow card.

And that’s half-time in extra-time... it’s still level!

Just 15 minutes between these two sides and penalties. The Europa League final is going down to the wire!

22:18 , Matt Verri

103 mins: Frankfurt’s turn to put their bodies on the line, as Davis lines up a shot from the edge of the box but it’s blocked.

This match could not be more in the balance!

22:16 , Matt Verri

101 mins: A fourth Rangers change of the night. Goalscorer Aribo off, Sands on to replace him.

Looks like Arfield is going to be pushing up to play centre forward.

22:15 , Matt Verri

99 mins: Kent roars down the left wing and stands a cross up to the back post.

Sakala can’t beat Kostic in the air though and Frankfurt can clear. Can Frankfurt do more than that as they swiftly break?

Bassey thinks not. More wonderful defending.

22:11 , Matt Verri

96 mins: ALMOST DISASTER FOR RANGERS!

Bassey with a stumble and a slip and Borre is away on goal. He brings it into the box, but just as he looks to get the shot away, Bassey has got back to put the ball behind for a corner.

Superb desire. Once again, Rangers defend the corner really well.

22:09 , Matt Verri

94 mins: Kent has looked bright when he’s got on the ball, just hasn’t happened very often.

He combines nicely with Aribo and Rangers work it out to Sakala. Played back inside to Arfield who goes for goal from 25 yards out - catches it sweetly but rises well over the bar.

22:08 , Matt Verri

90+2 mins: Roofe and Ramsey still waiting in the wings for Rangers? Will they be called upon?

Kostic plays a ball in behind the Rangers defence, Lundstram with a crucial touch to send it behind for a corner.

Back underway!

22:05 , Matt Verri

Extra-time is up and running. Arfield on to replace Kamara for Rangers.

Borre with the equaliser...

22:04 , Matt Verri

Game 🔛



Rafael Borré breaks free in the Rangers area to slam the ball past Allan McGregor!



Game 🔛

Rafael Borré breaks free in the Rangers area to slam the ball past Allan McGregor!

Nothing the veteran stopper could do about that one. #UELfinal

How Aribo fired Rangers ahead...

22:02 , Matt Verri

ARIBO IS IN, AND HE SCORES! ⚽️



Rangers lead in the Europa League final and the travelling Glaswegians go wild! 🔥



ARIBO IS IN, AND HE SCORES! ⚽️

Rangers lead in the Europa League final and the travelling Glaswegians go wild! 🔥

Lift-off for Gio's men!#UELfinal

FT: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:01 , Matt Verri

We’re going into extra-time!

After 90 minutes, it’s still level between Frankfurt and Rangers. Aribo and Borre with the goals.

Tension levels go up yet again.

21:59 , Matt Verri

90+4 mins: Sakala wins a throw-in for Rangers, can they get someting into the box?

It does come in from Barisic, Frankfurt clear it out though. Men in blue finishing strongly in stoppage-time.

Frankfurt play it wide into the empty left wing.. Kostic vs Goldson in a foot race. Goldson wins and gets fouled as an added bonus.

21:57 , Matt Verri

90+2 mins: Here come Rangers!

Davis slides the pass inside to Kamara, lovely one-two with Aribo. Scuffed effort though.

Ball launched into the air, Borre wins a cheap free-kick as he flops to the ground. Just what his side needed.

21:55 , Matt Verri

90 mins: Five minutes added on.

Extra-time beckons!

21:54 , Matt Verri

89 mins: INCHES AWAY!

Hopeful cross into the Rangers box, Tavernier has time to do whatever he wants with it but just flicks it on instead to Kostic.

He fires the ball across the face of goal and it flies just wide of the far post.

21:53 , Matt Verri

87 mins: Knauff continues to tirelessly fly forward on the right. Onto his right foot, low cross blocked.

Wonderful from Kent to beat a couple of challenges and set Rangers away on the counter, Kamara loses it.

Players really tired now as it goes end-to-end.

21:49 , Matt Verri

84 mins: Tavernier hacks the ball out of play, not much composure from Rangers at the back at the moment.

Barisic does really well there though, sticking a leg out to halt Knauff’s progress. Got to feel like Rangers would be delighted to take this to extra-time and regroup from there.

They enjoyed that equaliser back in Frankfurt

21:47 , Matt Verri

21:45 , Matt Verri

80 mins: Awkward for McGregor as he tips the ball over for a corner.

Ball bounced right in the middle of the area and was looping towards the net - Rangers goalkeeper taking no chances.

Kostic fires it into the near post, Davis there to head it out.

21:42 , Matt Verri

77 mins: If there is another goal coming inside the 90 minutes, you’d be surprised if it was for Rangers.

Frankfurt look so dangerous now. Ball cut back to Rode, he lays it off to Hauge. He really should do better as he curls an effort well over the bar from the edge of the area.

21:39 , Matt Verri

74 mins: Jack into the book for Rangers, but he’s quickly replaced by Davis so that doesn’t matter.

Sakala also on, in place of Wright. No sign of Roofe or Ramsey yet.

21:37 , Matt Verri

72 mins: Drinks break down - time for the final 20 minutes or so!

Rangers sat back after taking the lead and Frankfurt piled on the pressure. Can the Scottish side get going again?

They’re going to have to.

GOAL! Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers | Rafael Borre 69'

21:35 , Matt Verri

THEY’RE LEVEL NOW!

Rangers cannot hold onto the league. They’ve been pushed back and Frankfurt have got their equaliser.

Kostic with a brilliant low cross into the box, Goldson lets the ball run into the six-yard box and Borre gets across Bassey to finish at the near post.

21:32 , Matt Verri

67 mins: MASSIVE CHANCE!

Frankfurt should be level. Goldson with a poor touch, Rode plays it through to Kamada. He lifts it over the onrushing McGregor... and onto the roof of the net.

Had to score.

21:29 , Matt Verri

63 mins: Hot, humid conditions in Seville and it’s up to Frankfurt to push the pace.

Rangers just need to avoid gifting their opponents a way back into this. Kostic can’t put the cross into the box, Tavernier defends it well and that’s a goal kick.

McGregor to be booked for time wasting at some point? Almost a certainty.

21:25 , Matt Verri

60 mins: Frankfurt immediately want a penalty!

Knauff does superbly to keep a long ball in play and cuts it back for Lindstrom. He fires it at goal, hits Bassey and behind for a corner.

Handball? No, straight into his chest.

GOAL! Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers | Joe Aribo 57'

21:23 , Matt Verri

RANGERS LEAD IN THE EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL!

The stadium absolutely erupts! Aribo trusted up front and he’s taken his big chance perfectly.

A poor Frankfurt header, a disastrous slip from Tuta and Aribo is clean through. Takes his time before just rolling it past Trapp, superb finish.

21:20 , Matt Verri

55 mins: BIGGEST CHANCE OF THE MATCH FOR RANGERS!

Tavernier gets them going down the right, fired inside and Kamara lets it run. Frankfurt fail to clear, drops for Aribo and he slides it through to Kent.

Completely free in the box, goes for maximum power. It’s minimum accuracy to go with it, sliced badly wide.

21:18 , Matt Verri

52 mins: Bassey looks long for Aribo, never going to be able to hold that up though and it runs through to Trapp.

Borre brings Frankfurt forward and drives into the box, goes down under a challenge from Goldson. Referee gives a corner.

VAR won’t be overturning that.

21:14 , Matt Verri

49 mins: SO CLOSE!

All Frankfurt since the break. Played inside to Lindstrom, gets the shot away and it takes a massive deflection. Flies inches wide of the post, with McGregor completely wrong-footed.

Dangerous moments for Rangers.

21:12 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Two sides now attacking the ends where their supporters are. Frankfurt end is a wall of smoke, after they set off a number of flares.

Bassey concedes an early corner, but once again Rangers are solid defending the set-piece.

Plenty watching back at home...

21:11 , Matt Verri

Meanwhiles at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt... 😲#UELfinal

Back underway!

21:10 , Matt Verri

Here we go again - 45 minutes to see if we can find a winner.

If not, we’ll be into extra-time and possibly to penalties. Long way to go before then...

21:08 , Matt Verri

Players are out for the second-half, we’ll be underway again in just a couple of minutes.

21:05 , Matt Verri

Extra-time? Penalties?

Certainly on the cards, the way this is going. Hasn’t been a half full of quality, but there’s a lot of tension.

Only going to get more nervy too!

21:01 , Matt Verri

Rangers with 58% posssession in that half, they really dominated the ball as the half went on.

Just three shots though, compared to Frankfurt’s 11. The German side have had pretty much all of the good chances in the match.

It’s goalless though and plenty for Rangers to take encouragement from.

Important saves from the Rangers goalkeeper...

20:57 , Matt Verri

The evergreen Allan McGregor producing the goods once again 🧤#UELfinal

HT: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:53 , Matt Verri

Goalless after 45 minutes.

Frankfurt were on top in the early stages and had plenty of shots, but Rangers grew into it and finished the half as the better team.

Feels like one goal could be enough to settle this...

20:51 , Matt Verri

45+5 mins: Corner for Frankfurt, could be the final action of the half. Important for Rangers to see it out.

Kostic swings it in deep, Rangers get it out and Kent leads the counter. Kent also ends the counter as he overhits the pass to Jack.

20:48 , Matt Verri

45+2 mins: Decent chance for Rangers, who won’t want this half to end.

Aribo holds it up nicely and plays a one-two with Kent. Pulled back to Jack who fires over from the edge of the area, always rising.

20:46 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Six minutes added on.

Not a surprise - long break while Rode got patched up, and then we had the drinks break.

20:45 , Matt Verri

44 mins: Tavernier caught on the ball and he drags Lindstrom to the ground. Unfortunately for the Rangers full-back, it’s Kostic breaking forward and Frankfurt win the corner.

Not sure how Tavernier has managed to avoid a yellow card for that, but he has. Rangers then clear the set-piece.

20:43 , Matt Verri

42 mins: Rangers dominating possession now, finishing the half really impressively. Very composed on the ball.

Haven’t been able to create much in the way of clear-cut chances, but they’re right in this final. Aribo with a half-hearted appeal for a penalty, referee swiftly on the scene to tell him to get up.

20:40 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Wright has had a really good half for Rangers. He skips away down the right, cuts it back into the box but it’s cleared.

Rangers’ best moments coming down the wing - Kent on the left, Wright and Tavernier on the right.

20:38 , Matt Verri

37 mins: Free-kick clipped into the box, again towards Lundtream. It’s slightly behind him, not much pace on the header and Trapp can comfortably tip it over.

Another corner. Ndicka up well to head it away for Frankfurt.

20:37 , Matt Verri

36 mins: Not a great corner from Tavernier, so loopy to the back post and Lundstram can’t get up enough.

Kent keeps it in play and then skips past Sow, who drags the winger down. Free-kick Rangers. Still the referee keeps the cards in his pocket.

20:36 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Tavernier up against Kostic is a great battle on that wing. A rare chance for the Rangers man to get forward, but Kostic is up to the task and halts Tavernier’s progress.

Good pressing from Rangers and they win a corner. Chance for the defenders to come up.

20:33 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Tavernier with a poor header and Kostic has the freedom of the left wing to drive into.

He has teammates getting into the box, but you could tell 60 yards out he had no interest in passing. Charges forward before dragging an effort wide of the far post.

20:31 , Matt Verri

30 mins: That would have been something very special.

Barisic loops a header up and it drops invitingly for Kostic, who can’t resist a dipping effort from miles out. Onto the roof of the net.

20:30 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Bassey with a needless shove on Borre, free-kick Frankfurt. Chance for Kostic to whip something into the box.

Wonderful cross to the back post, Bassey does just about enough to put it behind for a corner under pressure.

20:27 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Rangers’ best moment!

Wright turns and fires the ball into Aribo, getting fouled in the process. Referee plays advantage, Aribo curls an effort at goal but it’s just wide.

Time for a drinks break.

20:25 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Kent very nearly in behind Toure, but the Frankfurt defender does well to get his body in the way. Better spell of possession from Rangers, looking more comfortable now.

Tavernier robbed by Kostic, but he then wins it back for his side.

20:22 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Chances coming thick and fast for Frankfurt.

Rangers lose it again and the white shirts are flying forward. Sow looks to curl it into the top corner from the edge of the area. High and wide.

20:21 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Goldson is looking long out to the wings at every opportunity - Frankfurt dealing with it well.

Knauff again has so much space on the right. This time he cuts inside onto his left, into the box and gets the shot away. Great save from McGregor!

Tips it behind for a corner.

20:18 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Brilliant from Lindstrom, footwork beats two Rangers defenders. Drills a low cut back into the box, Bassey there to clear.

Knauff gets forward on the right, Barisic there in the way. Frankfurt getting more and more joy in wide areas.

20:17 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Tuta tries to play a long ball in behind for Knauff, far too much on it and it will skip behind for a goal-kick.

Frankfurt seeing plenty of the ball but Rangers looking pretty solid on the whole. Gers will be keen to get going from an attacking perspective though.

Lundstram a lucky man?

20:15 , Matt Verri

A lively start from John Lundstram... 😳



A lively start from John Lundstram... 😳

He escapes without a card.#UELfinal

20:13 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Really poor from Kamada - big chance for Frankfurt and he makes a mess of it.

Doesn’t want to get the shot away on his left foot, takes an age to try and work it onto his right. Eventually pokes an effort at McGregor, saved.

Rebounds comes out to Sow who strikes at goal, another fairly comfortable save for the Rangers goalkeeper.

20:11 , Matt Verri

10 mins: We’re back underway after a long delay. Frankfurt bench not impressed at all that Lundstram has avoided a card.

Kent goes down in the box after getting on the end of a long ball, Knauff with the challenge. Referee with no interest in that.

20:09 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Rode bandaged up, he’s going to be ok to continue it looks like.

Lundstram is going to escape without a card - perhaps slightly fortunate not to be shown a yellow card.

20:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Will be a break in play, Rode down for Frankfurt with a nasty cut to his head. Lot of blood coming from it.

Lundstram raised his foot to try and control the bouncing ball, caught Rode. VAR will be checking this...

20:05 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Brilliant from Wright and he turns into space, Rangers can test the Frankfurt defence for the first time.

Aribo played through, he cuts inside into the box but loses his footing and the chance goes.

Rangers stay on the attack though, Tavernier gets to the byline. Hammers a cross over everyone and straight out of play.

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Knauff whips a cross in, all the way through to Kostic. The wing-backs flying forward for Frankfurt in the early stages.

It eventually falls to Kamada, he drills it low into the box - Rangers clear.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Matt Verri

We are underway in the Europa League final!

19:58 , Matt Verri

Europa League anthem done - not quite the Champions League anthem is it.

You can barely hear it anyone. Frankfurt fans outnumbered in the stadium but they’re making an incredible noise.

Kick-off just a couple of minutes away.

Waiting is over!

19:56 , Matt Verri

Here. We. Go.

The Europa League trophy is out onto the pitch - just the players left now.

Pyrotechnics, flags, everything you can imagine on the pitch. Teams are in the tunnel!

19:50 , Matt Verri

Judging by the blue vs white shirts in the stands, you’d say it’s at least 60% in Rangers’ favour. Maybe more.

Frankfurt fans know how to make a real noise though, as we’ve seen in London and Barcelona during their Europa League run.

Atmosphere will be special, of that you can be sure.

One more montage? Oh go on then...

19:47 , Matt Verri

Ally McCoist is in Seville and you can sure he’ll be leading any celebrations tonight should Rangers pull it off.

Add this to the ‘textbook pre-match montage’ list...

"50 years on from that famous night in Barcelona."



"One more night in Spain."



"Do it for the fans, for yourselves and for absent friends."



"50 years on from that famous night in Barcelona."

"One more night in Spain."

"Do it for the fans, for yourselves and for absent friends."

Ally McCoist with one last rallying cry for Rangers... 😍#UELfinal

19:40 , Matt Verri

Frankfurt have played 12 games in the Europa League this season - they’re yet to lose.

While Rangers have been sensational at Ibrox, they have looked vulnerable away from home.

There are a lot of Rangers fans in Seville though - the players might be able to pretend they’re in Glasgow. A slightly warmer Glasgow...

White wall...

19:35 , Matt Verri

