Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Europa League final result and reaction as Frankfurt win on penalties

Eintracht Frankfurt won on peanlties (AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers suffered penalty shootout heartache in Seville as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to dramatically win the Europa League final.

Makeshift centre-forward Joe Aribo put the Rangers fans in dreamland when he slotted home following a slip in the German side’s defence in the 57th minute.

Frankfurt levelled 12 minutes later when Rafael Borre knocked the ball home from close range following a low cross.

Gers finished extra-time strongly and Ryan Kent was brilliantly denied at close range before Steven Davis had a shot cleared off the line, while James Tavernier had a free-kick saved in stoppage-time of the 1-1 draw.

Aaron Ramsey, a 117th-minute substitute, saw his spot-kick saved and Borre netted to seal a 5-4 shootout win.

FT: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (Frankfurt win 5-4 on penalties)

23:08 , Dylan Terry

Rangers now receiving a guard of honour from Frankfurt as they are given their runners-up medals.

Gutting for them. The worst way to lose it.

FT: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (Frankfurt win 5-4 on penalties)

23:03 , Dylan Terry

The winning moment.

Jubilation for Eintracht Frankfurt!



The 2022 Europa League winners! 🏆



What a moment for the German outfit! 👏#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/1uF23qHV6b — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022

FT: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (Frankfurt win 5-4 on penalties)

23:01 , Dylan Terry

Both sides of football.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

FT: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (Frankfurt win 5-4 on penalties)

22:58 , Dylan Terry

A historic moment for Eintracht Frankfurt. What a sensational competition it has been for them. Stunning.

Your 2021/22 Europa League champions...



🏆 𝐄𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐓 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐅𝐔𝐑𝐓 🏆#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/Khpb4UYB4d — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (Frankfurt win 5-4 on penalties)

22:56 , Dylan Terry

It’s heartbreak for Rangers. It’s the stuff of dreams for Eintracht Frankfurt. Aaron Ramsey’s missed penalty was the difference in the end.

A devastating finish for the Scots.

Eintracht Frankfurt 5-4 Rangers (penalties)

22:55 , Dylan Terry

Borre lashes it into the top corner!

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT HAVE WON THE EUROPA LEAGUE!

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-4 Rangers (penalties)

22:54 , Dylan Terry

Roofe to keep Rangers in it... in off the post! Trapp went the right way but he was never getting to that!

It’s going to be Borre to win the Europa League for Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 Rangers (penalties)

22:53 , Dylan Terry

Kostic is up next. McGregor goes the right way but Kostic squeezes it underneath him!

Match point for Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Rangers (penalties)

22:52 , Dylan Terry

Ramsey steps up and misses for Rangers! He never looked confident! Trapp comfortably blocked it with his legs. It was nowhere near the corner.

Advantage Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Rangers (penalties)

22:52 , Dylan Terry

Kamada is next for Frankfurt. McGregor goes the right way but gets nowhere nears it because Kamada leathers it in off the post!

Incredible penalties so far.

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-3 Rangers (penalties)

22:51 , Dylan Terry

Substitute Scott Arfield up next. Trapp goes the right way but it’s right in the top corner from the Rangers man!

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Rangers (penalties)

22:50 , Dylan Terry

Hrustic steps up for Frankfurt and sends McGregor the wrong way with a cool penalty into the bottom corner.

No one has blinked yet after two each.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Rangers (penalties)

22:49 , Dylan Terry

Steven Davis is next for Rangers. He puts it right into the top corner!

Wonderful penalty.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (penalties)

22:49 , Dylan Terry

Lenz is the first taker for Frankfurt and he sends McGregor the wrong way. Confident penalty into the side-netting.

All square.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers (penalties)

22:48 , Dylan Terry

Tavernier steps up first and puts it down the middle as Trapp dives to his left. Perfect start for Rangers.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:47 , Dylan Terry

The referee is really dragging this out. He has been talking to the two captains and two managers for some time.

Eventually the coin toss is conducted and the shootout will be at the Rangers end.

Rangers will also take first.

Here we go.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:44 , Dylan Terry

There’s a few discussions going on among Van Bronckhorst, the Rangers players and the Rangers staff. They all look a bit unsure who is taking the kicks - in particular John Lundstram.

Not really what you want to see before a shootout.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:42 , Dylan Terry

Here is that astonishing end to the game. How have Rangers not won it at the death?

HOW DID THAT NOT GO IN!? 🤯



Kevin Trapp forces an incredible save from Ryan Kent's close-range effort! #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/ciltri87qa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:41 , Dylan Terry

That was the final attack of extra time. The 2022 Europa League final will be decided by penalty kicks.

Hold onto your hats.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:41 , Dylan Terry

120+1 mins: Tavernier whips it over the ball but Trapp is equal to it!

And we are going to penalties...

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:40 , Dylan Terry

120+1 mins: James Tavernier is over the ball.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:39 , Dylan Terry

120 mins: Into the final minute of extra time and Davis has drawn a foul from Jakic on the edge of the Frankfurt area!

This will be the last chance of the game. Can Rangers produce the incredible?

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:39 , Dylan Terry

119 mins: AGONISINGLY CLOSE FOR RANGERS.

Roofe does excellently as the ball is worked into the channel. He flashes it across the box and Kent is there to meet it but Trapp somehow blocks his effort with his legs from six yards out!

The ball then comes out to Lundstram who has a go from the edge of the box and it’s just over the top!

So, so, so close for Rangers. What a save from Trapp.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:37 , Dylan Terry

117 mins: SUBS! Borna Barisic does make way for Kemar Roofe. You imagine John Lundstram will drop into centre-half now.

And substitute Fashion Sakala also makes way! The sub is subbed as Aaron Ramsey does come on!

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:35 , Dylan Terry

116 mins: Barisic has gone down with cramp. Kemar Roofe is getting ready to come on for Rangers.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:34 , Dylan Terry

115 mins: Almost a screamer at the other end! Jakic lines the ball up and has a go from even further out. It beats McGregor but flies just over the top!

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:33 , Dylan Terry

114 mins: CHANCE! Lundstram slides a pass into Kent. He turns and tries his luck from 25 yards but it dips into the arms of Trapp!

For a moment that looked like it was travelling into the top corner. Wasn’t to be.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:32 , Dylan Terry

112 mins: Frankfurt keeping the ball without any real desire to move it forward with any kind of urgency.

Kamada goes down in the box as a cross is swung into the box and he appeals for a penalty. Absolutely no chance. He actually ran into Bassey.

Eight minutes remaining.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:29 , Dylan Terry

110 mins: Goldston tries to fizz a long ball up towards Sakala but it drifts swiftly out of play for a goal kick to Frankfurt.

Does anyone have anything left to give?

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:27 , Dylan Terry

108 mins: Chance at the other end! Almost an instant impact for substitute Hrustic. Hauge finds him on the edge of the box and his effort wrongfoots McGregor but it rolls wide of the post.

Bit more open at the start of this second period.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:26 , Dylan Terry

107 mins: CHANCE! Rangers work the ball from right to left. It comes to Barisic who takes a touch before letting fly from 25 yards and Trapp opts to parry it away rather than catch. That had some zip to it!

ET: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:25 , Dylan Terry

106 mins: SUB! Ajdin Hrustic is replacing Djibril Sow for Eintracht Frankfurt at the start of this second period of extra time.

ET: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:24 , Dylan Terry

There are some broken bodies out there. There are probably some broken fans in the stands and at home too.

It’s all to play for after 105 minutes.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:22 , Dylan Terry

That’s the end of the first period of extra time. We are 15 minutes away from penalty kicks.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:21 , Dylan Terry

105 mins: Lenz blocks Sakala off after he knocks the ball past him. It’s the clearest yellow card you will ever see but the referee is unmoved.

He has been extremely lenient this evening.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:19 , Dylan Terry

104 mins: Tavernier does superbly to win the ball off N’Dicka. It’s laid off to Davis on the edge of the area but his shot is blocked by Sow.

Into the final minute of the first period of extra time.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:17 , Dylan Terry

102 mins: SUBS! Changes for both sides. Christopher Lenz comes on for Evan N’Dicka for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rangers goalscorer Joe Aribo also makes way for James Sands.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:16 , Dylan Terry

100 mins: You wonder at what point both teams will take their chances with the dreaded penalty kicks. The tempo has undoubtedly gone out of the game.

Kent tries to inject some pace back into the match as he burns past Toure down the left but his cross is cleared. Frankfurt then attempt to break through Knauff but Bassey is back there to put him off balance as his shot is well wide.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:13 , Dylan Terry

98 mins: Rangers are managing extra time well so far. The pace has dropped and that will suit Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.

Still no Aaron Ramsey, incidentally. Will we see the former Arsenal and Juventus man at some stage?

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:11 , Dylan Terry

96 mins: What a challenge from Bassey!

It’s the Rangers defender who makes the error in the first place as he slips and allows Borre in on goal. But Bassey doesn’t give up on it and as the Frankfurt forward prepares to pull the trigger Bassey slides in to take the ball away from him.

Superb defending. Spared his own blushes.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:10 , Dylan Terry

95 mins: Not far away from Scott Arfield. Sakala bursts into the final third and lays it off to the fellow Rangers substitute. He takes a touch to compose himself and tries his luck from 25 yards out, sending the ball a couple of yards over the top.

You can almost feel the tension in the stadium.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:08 , Dylan Terry

93 mins: Toure fires a ball against Kent and then back off his own leg for a Rangers throw as the tired passing already shows at the start of extra time.

Frankfurt win the ball back and Hauge does well down the left to force a corner off Lundstram. Set-pieces could be crucial in this 30 minutes.

Rangers get this one clear.

ET: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:06 , Dylan Terry

91 mins: Underway in extra time.

SUB! Scott Arfield is on for Glen Kamara at the start of extra time. I never thought I’d see the day when ex-Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield was playing in a European final.

But here we are.

FT: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:01 , Dylan Terry

Full-time: That’s the final act of the 90. We are going to extra time in the 2022 Europa League final.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

22:00 , Dylan Terry

90+5 mins: Rangers have another throw-in. Barisic and Kent work it down the left and Barisic sends in a cross which Knauff hacks away.

Rangers finishing the game strongly but Frankfurt break! Kamada runs it clear and tries to find Kostic on the left who is in a footrace with Goldston. The Rangers centre-back gets there first to smash it away and Kostic leaves one on him for good measure.

That is probably that.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:57 , Dylan Terry

90+3 mins: Borre earns a foul from Bassey to stop the Rangers momentum in these final stages of the match.

It does look as though we may well get extra-time. I dread to think how tired these players will be after another 30 minutes.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:56 , Dylan Terry

90+1 mins: Lovely interchange from Kamara and Aribo but Kamara’s shot is blocked. it flies out to Barisic whose cross is blocked and Rangers have a throw.

The Scots sense a late goal.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:55 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: There’s going to be five minutes of stoppage time. Is someone going to steal it at the death?

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:55 , Dylan Terry

89 mins: SO CLOSE! Tavernier fails to head clear a cross from the right. Kostic sends it back in towards Kamada and it’s just beyond him and wide of the post!

Frankfurt almost found a winner there.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:53 , Dylan Terry

88 mins: Every time either team gets the ball in the final third they look like they could create something dangerous. It really is on a knife edge.

Barisic blocks Knauff’s cross and Rangers try to break but Aribo miscontrols. Both sets of players look very tired out there now.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:50 , Dylan Terry

86 mins: Kamara slides a neat pass into Sakala and he tries to pull the ball across for Aribo but a nick off Hasebe takes it into the grasp of Trapp.

Rangers still look threatening on the counter-attack. This final is so finely balanced.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:49 , Dylan Terry

84 mins: A hopeful long ball over the top from Frankfurt sees Hauge and Bassey wrestle for the ball and it’s the Rangers defender who does superbly to usher it out for a goal kick. Bassey has been sensational for the Scottish outfit tonight.

Frankfurt are pressing for a winner but for now Rangers are keeping them at arm’s length.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:46 , Dylan Terry

82 mins: Kostic whips a free-kick in from just inside the Rangers half. It bounces on the penalty spot and McGregor has to tip it over as it threatens to loop over him!

You get the feeling one of these sides is going to score in the 90 minutes. Both look capable of doing so.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:44 , Dylan Terry

80 mins: Silly play! Hasebe lets a through ball drift back to Trapp but it’s not getting there and for a moment Sakala looks the favourite to get there! Hasebe manages to get his body across and Sakala then needlessly pushes the defender over when Frankfurt were still in big trouble.

One mistake. One chance. One piece of genius and the trophy comes home with one of these sides.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:42 , Dylan Terry

78 mins: Good chance for Frankfurt. Kostic finds Rode on the edge of the box and he lays it off to Hauge who leans back and puts his curling effort over the crossbar.

Rode narrowly avoided a couple of Rangers challenges in the penalty area there. Had they clipped him, it would have been a nailed on penalty.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:41 , Dylan Terry

Here is the equaliser.

Game 🔛



Rafael Borré breaks free in the Rangers area to slam the ball past Allan McGregor!



Nothing the veteran stopper could do about that one. #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/apPKKAe0ul — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:40 , Dylan Terry

75 mins: SUBS! Two changes for Rangers as Ryan Jack makes way for Steven Davis and Scott Wright is replaced by Fashion Sakala.

It could well be a substitute who has the final say in this final.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:38 , Dylan Terry

74 mins: YELLOW! Wright goes into the book for pulling the shirt of Kamada in the middle of the park.

Rangers just need to compose themselves here. They are still very much in this final.

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers

21:36 , Dylan Terry

71 mins: We have the second half water break immediately after that Frankfurt goal. A chance for both managers to speak to their players as we head into the final 20 minutes of this final.

SUB! Jens Petter Hauge has replaced Jesper Lindstrom for Frankfurt.

GOAL! Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (Borre, 69)

21:34 , Dylan Terry

69 mins: All square!

Frankfurt have finally found a way through. Kostic whips a delicious low cross to the edge of the six-yard box and Borre gets in between the two Rangers centre-backs to poke beyond McGregor.

As you were.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers

21:33 , Dylan Terry

67 mins: CHANCE! So close to an equaliser! Goldston plays a pass terribly short and Rode flicks a ball into Kamada who is one-on-one which McGregor but his lob over McGregor lands on the top of the net!

Rangers let off the hook in a big way. Kamada cannot believe he has missed!

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers

21:31 , Dylan Terry

66 mins: Aribo goes down under pressure from Hasebe but there was very little in that and the referee tells him to get back to his feet.

Knauff tries to get something going down the right side but Bassey does absolutely sensationally to stand up, show his strength and recover the ball for Rangers.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers

21:29 , Dylan Terry

Here is the moment.

ARIBO IS IN, AND HE SCORES! ⚽️



Rangers lead in the Europa League final and the travelling Glaswegians go wild! 🔥



Lift-off for Gio's men!#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/wdDdTMSAI8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers

21:29 , Dylan Terry

64 mins: Toure has taken a long time to recover from that little collision with Aribo. It’s a good opportunity for Rangers to reset and assess how they are going to take the sting out of the game with a little over 25 minutes remaining.

Frankfurt chasing the game now. Can they conjure up something?

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers

21:27 , Dylan Terry

62 mins: YELLOW! Aribo goes up for a challenge with Toure and the free-kick goes the way of the Frankfurt defender. Aribo is booked for the coming together as well. Very harsh.

Not sure the Rangers fans even realised though. They are bouncing, singing, loving every moment.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers

21:26 , Dylan Terry

60 mins: SUB! In amongst all that, Tuta injured himself during his slip that led to the Rangers goal and was forced to come off. He has been replaced by Makoto Hasebe.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers

21:25 , Dylan Terry

59 mins: IT’S ALL HAPPENING HERE!

Frankfurt are almost level instantly as Kamada knocks the ball back for Lindstrom and his effort is crucially blocked by Bassey. The Frankfurt players scream for a handball but it clearly hit his chest.

Great chance goes begging. Suddenly this game has come to life.

GOAL! Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers (Aribo, 57)

21:22 , Dylan Terry

57 mins: LIFT OFF FOR RANGERS!!!!

It’s ecstasy for those travelling Scottish fans as Rangers take the lead!

It’s a nightmare for Frankfurt centre-back Tuta as he slips and hits the floor when a long ball is played over the top. The slip leaves Aribo in on goal and he makes no mistake with a calm left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

WOW!

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

21:21 , Dylan Terry

55 mins: CHANCE! Oh it’s Rangers’ best opportunity of the match!

Tavernier does superbly to knock it beyond Kostic and speed into the Frankfurt half. He sends a low ball across for Kamara who dummies it to Aribo. Aribo lays it off to Kent who only has Trapp to beat but he slices it wide!

Kent is furious with himself. That was a great chance.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

21:19 , Dylan Terry

54 mins: Penalty shout for Frankfurt. Goldston puts his foot out and appears to clip Kostic after the ball has gone away from both of them inside the penalty area.

It’s a heart in mouth moment for Rangers fans but VAR does not feel it was clear and obvious.

And breathe.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

21:17 , Dylan Terry

52 mins: Finally Rangers have their foot on the ball for the first time in this second half. Wright and Aribo link up nicely before Tuta gets his body across to stop Wright from wriggling his way into the box.

Rangers have it back though and enjoy a lengthy period of calm possession. Just what’s needed after that bright spell from Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

21:14 , Dylan Terry

50 mins: Tuta sees the headlines and tries luck from 30 yards out but it’s a centre-back’s shot. McGregor watches it drift aimlessly wide of his right-hand post.

CLOSE! Frankfurt nearly infront moments later though! They work it into Lindstrom at the edge of the area and his deflected effort wrongfoots McGregor but spins inches wide!

The Germans are all over Rangers. They have started this second half superbly.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

21:12 , Dylan Terry

47 mins: Several flares have been set off in the Frankfurt end at the start of this second half.

And their team are giving them something to shout about early on as Rode spins in behind Lundstram before the Rangers midfielder gets back to turn it behind for a corner.

Kostic sends in the set-piece and Lundstram is there once more to head clear.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

21:10 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: Back underway in Seville as Rangers get the game going once more.

Can the Scots conjure a winning moment in this second half? Will Frankfurt prove come out on top? Or are we going the distance?

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

21:02 , Dylan Terry

So, the second half is coming up. Who is going to be the matchwinner in this Europa League final? It’s there for the taking.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:58 , Dylan Terry

Probably the best chance of the half fell to Frankfurt wingback Knauff, but he came up against an Allan McGregor who is determined not to see this European final go begging.

The evergreen Allan McGregor producing the goods once again 🧤#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/WlwF3C9aO3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022

HT: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:52 , Dylan Terry

That is half-time and it remains all square between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers in this Europa League final.

Kostic, Kamada and Knauff have all had decent opportunities for Frankfurt which they have failed to take. Aribo saw a superb effort sail just wide for Rangers at the other end.

It’s been an entertaining 45 minutes but it remains goalless.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:50 , Dylan Terry

45+5 mins: Knauff tries to breeze past Barisic down the right but the Croatian does sensationally to block the cross and come away with the ball.

Rangers eventually end Frankfurt’s attack as Kamara wins his side a free-kick.

Looks like we are going to go into the break goalless.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:48 , Dylan Terry

45+3 mins: CHANCE! Lovely move from Rangers who are really beginning to enjoy this Europa League final.

Aribo holds the ball up superbly and slides it to Wright. He gives it back to Aribo who finds Jack on the edge of the area but his powerful shot is well over the bar.

A disappointing finish to a silky piece of play from the Scots.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:46 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: There will be six minutes of added time at the end of this first half.

Frankfurt have had the more clear-cut chances but Rangers have gotten better and better as the half has gone on.

It’s a fascinating watch.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:45 , Dylan Terry

44 mins: Barisic plays a nice ball into Aribo who goes down inside the area under pressure from Tuta. The Rangers forward looks towards the referee as he wants a penalty, but he is never getting one for that.

This time it’s Frankfurt’s turn to attack. Tavernier loses possession and then tugs Borre back. Advantage is played and Frankfurt force a corner which comes to nothing.

Tavernier another player fortunate to get away without a caution in this first half.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:43 , Dylan Terry

42 mins: Borre needlessly shoves Tavernier down on the near touchline midway inside the Frankfurt half. It’s another good opportunity for the Rangers full-back to send a ball into the box.

He swings it in but Lundstram fails to get anything on it at the back post and the danger is temporarily thwarted.

But Rangers are retaining possession and sustaining their attacks. This is a good end to the first period for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:41 , Dylan Terry

40 mins: Rangers are growing into this Europa League final.

Wright darts beyond N’Dicka and tries to send a ball into the box but this time it is blocked and away for a throw-in.

Frankfurt were the dominant side for 20 minutes or so, but that feeling is starting to change as we approach half-time.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:38 , Dylan Terry

38 mins: CLOSE! Lundstram leaps to get his head to the ball and it’s looping onto the crossbar before Trapp flicks out a hand to turn it over the top.

A more encouraging five minutes for the Scottish side. They have halted Frankfurt’s momentum.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:37 , Dylan Terry

36 mins: Jack does superbly to press N’Dicka into the corner and the Frankfurt defender mistakenly dribbles the ball out for a corner to Rangers.

The corner comes in and Lundstram gets something on it at the back post to prevent it drifting out for a throw-in. And then there is a foul from a Frankfurt player.

Good position for Rangers to send the ball into the box.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:34 , Dylan Terry

35 mins: Another chance for Frankfurt.

They break from a Rangers free-kick through Kostic. The Serbian carries the ball from one penalty area to the other before firing a low shot across goal which drifts a couple of yards wide. Should have done better.

You feel if Frankfurt get their noses in front then they could pick Rangers off on the break. First goal will be so, so crucial in this final.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:32 , Dylan Terry

32 mins: The corner finds Lindstrom on the edge of the box. He tries his luck and it seems to be travelling on target before his own teammate Kamada accidentally gets in the way to block.

Next up it’s Kostic who has a go from distance and his strike is marginally over and wide. Would have been a classic goal.

Frankfurt look very dangerous but Rangers are keeping themselves in it.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:30 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: There is no doubt both sides are trying to be physical. Bassey shoves Borre over from the Frankfurt goal kick but the referee easily spots it and the free-kick is given.

Kostic sends a wicked delivery all the way into the box from 40 yards out and Bassey does superbly to turn it behind for a corner while sprinting towards his own goal.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:29 , Dylan Terry

27 mins: Chance for Rangers!

Wright does really well to pick the ball up in between the lines and feed it to Aribo. The Rangers forward turns and bends a beautiful left-footed strike towards the top corner and it flies inches wide!

Wright was chopped down after he played the pass to Aribo. N’Dicka is lucky to get away without a booking.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:25 , Dylan Terry

25 mins: There is no doubt that Frankfurt are comprehensively winning the midfield battle at the moment. Lundstram tries to get the ball under control but loses out to Kamada as Frankfurt continue to assert their dominance over Rangers.

Bassey plays a nice ball down the line for Kent who controls it well but Knauff is back quickly to snuff out the danger.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:22 , Dylan Terry

22 mins: CHANCE! Knauff is the danger man for Frankfurt right now and the opportunity falls to him on this occasion.

He receives the ball 10 yards outside the penalty area and manages to sprint forward without anyone challenging him. He tries to curl a left-footed effort inside the near post but McGregor makes a great save to deny him!

Moments later Frankfurt win the ball back in the Rangers half and Sow tries to bend one into the top corner from the edge of the area but it’s always drifting over the top.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:20 , Dylan Terry

20 mins: Rangers try to break when Jack slides in to win the ball back midway inside his own half. Wright pounces on it and plays a deflected pass through for Aribo who lets it run because he is miles offside. A let off for Frankfurt.

Then there is a bit of pinball on the edge of the Frankfurt area as Aribo tries to feed a ball through for Kamara but Tuta smartly cuts it out.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:18 , Dylan Terry

17 mins: The Frankfurt fans are now the ones making all the noise after those chances for Kamada and Sow. You feel the Germans are the more dangerous in the final third, but Rangers are by no means being outplayed at the moment.

Lindstrom shows superb footwork to breeze past Bassey on the edge of the Rangers area but his cross is cleared.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:16 , Dylan Terry

15 mins: Tavernier clips a cross into the middle which Rode deals with comfortably. Aribo was lingering on the edge of the area when he really needed to be nearer the penalty spot.

Knauff then flies down the right but his low cross is dealt with calmly by Bassey.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:13 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: CHANCE! First real chance of the match and it falls to Frankfurt.

A switch of play sails over the head of Lundstram and suddenly Kamada is in on goal. He is too slow with his first and second touches but still gets an effort away which McGregor smothers. Sow then follows up with a curling shot from the edge of the area which McGregor plucks out of the air.

A warning for Rangers.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:12 , Dylan Terry

11 mins: Wonderful crossfield ball from Tavernier tries to pick out Kent and he receives a little nudge from Knauff which sends him tumbling to the ground but the referee waves away the protests.

Moments later Sow does give away a free-kick inside his own half and Rangers can continue to assert some pressure in the Frankfurt final third.

A relatively even game so far.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:10 , Dylan Terry

9 mins: Rode is having a bandage wrapped around his head but appears set to continue.

Meanwhile, it seems as though VAR have had a look and deemed that no action needs to be taken. His foot was high but Rode’s head also came down to get to the ball. Would have been very harsh to send him off. Lucky to get away without a caution, though.

Rode changes his shirt before continuing such is the blood all over his kit.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:08 , Dylan Terry

7 mins: Oh dear, this doesn’t look good. Lundstram raises his foot up high to try and win the ball and catches Frankfurt defender Rode on the head.

He has a nasty cut on his forehead and the Frankfurt bench are calling for a red card.

VAR are having a look.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:05 , Dylan Terry

4 mins: Frankfurt have started the game well but Rangers enjoy their first foray into the Frankfurt half in the fourth minute and it’s a dangerous one.

They get the better of a midfield battle and slide Aribo in down the right channel but N’Dicka is across to turn it behind for a corner.

Tavernier then fires the corner beyond everyone in the box.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Rangers

20:03 , Dylan Terry

2 mins: Frankfurt begin by keeping the ball for the first 60 seconds but as soon as Rangers get on the ball a huge roar rings out around the arena. The Scottish supporters have started off in full voice.

Knauff sends a dangerous ball into the back post where Kostic is waiting. He lets it roll and then fires it back into the middle but Rangers clear.

