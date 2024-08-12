Eintracht Frankfurt enter the race to sign Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap

According to Bild, Eintracht Frankfurt are the latest side to express their interest in Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap.

It had previously been reported that Hoffenheim had submitted a bid to the Premier League side in order to get a deal over the line for Bella-Kotchap.

However, a move for the former VfL Bochum defender has appeared to stall over the past week, with Die Kraichgauer prioritising a move for RB Salzburg’s Oumar Solet.

This has allowed Die Adler to enter the race to sign Bella-Kotchap as a replacement for Willian Pacho, who has recently signed for Paris Saint-Germain.

While it was believed that a deal to sign Konstantinos Koulierakis from PAOK was all but finalised, with the Greek champions potentially ensuring their passage to the Champions League group stage, the club could still decide to pull out of the move.

Therefore, alongside Bella-Kotchap, Frankfurt have identified Augsburg’s Felix Uduokhai and Bochum’s Bernardo as other potential targets.

Nevertheless, the Eagles are still planning on completing the signing of Koulierakis before the start of the new campaign.

