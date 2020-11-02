Swedish startup Einride has created a system that will enable autonomous truck fleets that only require one (or even zero!) operators at a time.

Einride, which touts itself as the first “fully electric, totally autonomous transport vehicle to operate on a public road,” utilizes remote monitoring and operation capability to allow operators to oversee and control its Next Gen Pods on-demand, with no need for a human driver on board.

Einride unveils autonomous truck fleets that require just one operator More

The company is using Nvidia’s self-driving software to achieve Level 4 driving, which means the cars will be “completely driverless under certain conditions,” according to the Verge. The trucks can also be controlled by a remote operator who can be located hundreds of miles away using Einride’s in-house teleoperation technology. As networks continue to improve with the power of Verizon’s ultra-fast 5G wideband — which is a whopping 25 times faster than today’s 4G networks in the U.S. — the system only stands to improve.

Einride’s goal is to ultimately push the boundaries of transport sustainability and performance in order to eliminate emissions and reach global targets while remaining cost-competitive with diesel freight.

“Changing the freight industry from the ground up is complicated, to say the least,” the company said in a press release. “It’s our job to make the transition as easy as possible, and design our brand and our solutions around it.”

Einride’s Next Gen Pods are available now and can be ordered and installed in early 2021. They cost $10,000 to reserve and $18,000 a month to maintain.

If you enjoyed this article, check out the Hollywood sci-fi technology that 5G could make a reality.

More from In The Know:

Smart pillow will automatically adjust its height to give you a better night’s sleep

AI-powered smart ring lets you control the world around you

Futuristic robot uses artificial intelligence to sense and pick ripe tomatoes

Advanced interface allows users to manipulate digital projects with hand gestures

The post Einride unveils autonomous truck fleets that require just one operator appeared first on In The Know.