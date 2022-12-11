Einarson makes double takeout in extra end to beat Homan in Masters final

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Kerri Einarson defeated Rachel Homan 6-5 on Sunday to win the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters event at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., made a double takeout with her final shot for the extra-end victory. It was her fifth career Grand Slam title.

Homan, from Ottawa, forced an extra end when she scored a single point on an in-off.

Einarson opened the game with a deuce but Homan moved in front with a three-ender in the fifth. Einarson answered with a pair in the sixth and the teams blanked the seventh.

The loss ended Homan's 15-game winning streak.

Italy's Joel Retornaz was scheduled to play Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the men's final later Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2022.

The Canadian Press

