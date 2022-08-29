Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

Eimskipafelag Islands hf.

In week 34 2022 Eimskip purchased 228,176 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 137,876,340 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 22.8.2022 14:05:00 25,000 607,5 15,187,500 22.8.2022 15:13:49 18,000 607,5 10,935,000 23.8.2022 12:04:09 1,200 610 732,000 23.8.2022 12:34:09 800 610 488,000 23.8.2022 12:34:09 400 610 244,000 23.8.2022 13:29:29 22,600 610 13,786,000 23.8.2022 13:42:20 40,000 610 24,400,000 24.8.2022 11:29:45 176 590 103,840 24.8.2022 15:13:09 40,000 595 23,800,000 25.8.2022 15:24:36 40,000 602,5 24,100,000 26.8.2022 14:13:16 40,000 602,5 24,100,000 TOTAL 228,176 137,876,340

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 18 August 2022.

Eimskip held 1,761,307 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 1,989,483 after them, or the equivalent of 1.15% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 228,176 shares in the company, corresponding to 13.42% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 137,876,340 corresponding to 13,79% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 1,700,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 17 March 2022, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.



