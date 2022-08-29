Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

·2 min read
In week 34 2022 Eimskip purchased 228,176 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 137,876,340 as further stipulated below:

Date

Time

No. of shares

Share price

Purchase price

22.8.2022

14:05:00

25,000

607,5

15,187,500

22.8.2022

15:13:49

18,000

607,5

10,935,000

23.8.2022

12:04:09

1,200

610

732,000

23.8.2022

12:34:09

800

610

488,000

23.8.2022

12:34:09

400

610

244,000

23.8.2022

13:29:29

22,600

610

13,786,000

23.8.2022

13:42:20

40,000

610

24,400,000

24.8.2022

11:29:45

176

590

103,840

24.8.2022

15:13:09

40,000

595

23,800,000

25.8.2022

15:24:36

40,000

602,5

24,100,000

26.8.2022

14:13:16

40,000

602,5

24,100,000

TOTAL

 

228,176

 

137,876,340

                                                                  

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 18 August 2022.

Eimskip held 1,761,307 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 1,989,483 after them, or the equivalent of 1.15% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 228,176 shares in the company, corresponding to 13.42% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 137,876,340 corresponding to 13,79% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 1,700,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 17 March 2022, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.


