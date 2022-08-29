Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
In week 34 2022 Eimskip purchased 228,176 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 137,876,340 as further stipulated below:
Date
Time
No. of shares
Share price
Purchase price
22.8.2022
14:05:00
25,000
607,5
15,187,500
22.8.2022
15:13:49
18,000
607,5
10,935,000
23.8.2022
12:04:09
1,200
610
732,000
23.8.2022
12:34:09
800
610
488,000
23.8.2022
12:34:09
400
610
244,000
23.8.2022
13:29:29
22,600
610
13,786,000
23.8.2022
13:42:20
40,000
610
24,400,000
24.8.2022
11:29:45
176
590
103,840
24.8.2022
15:13:09
40,000
595
23,800,000
25.8.2022
15:24:36
40,000
602,5
24,100,000
26.8.2022
14:13:16
40,000
602,5
24,100,000
TOTAL
228,176
137,876,340
The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 18 August 2022.
Eimskip held 1,761,307 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 1,989,483 after them, or the equivalent of 1.15% of issued shares in the company.
Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 228,176 shares in the company, corresponding to 13.42% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 137,876,340 corresponding to 13,79% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.
Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 1,700,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 17 March 2022, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.
The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.
For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.