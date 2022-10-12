Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program – repurchase is completed

Eimskipafelag Islands hf.

In week 41 2022 Eimskip purchased 65,110 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 32,232,421 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Price Purchase price 10.10.2022 11:27:32 25,000 500 12,500,000 10.10.2022 15:00:59 20,000 499 9,980,000 11.10.2022 11:46:12 929 484 449,636 11.10.2022 14:43:39 19,181 485 9,302,785 TOTAL 65,110 32,232,421

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 18 August 2022.

The repurchase according to the share buy-back program is completed.

Eimskip held 3,396,197 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 3,461,307 after them, or the equivalent of 1.96% of issued shares in the company.

Under the buy-back program Eimskip purchased a total of 1,700,000 shares in the company amounting to ISK 934,098,884 market value.

Buy-back under the program would amount to a maximum of 1,700,000 shares and the market value amount would not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.



