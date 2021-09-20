Eimskip: Information regarding Q3 results

According to management accounts for July and August, which are now available, along with a forecast for September, it is estimated that EBITDA from the operations in third quarter 2021 will be considerably higher than results for the same quarter last year.

It is estimated that EBITDA for the third quarter will be in the range of EUR 33.2 to 36.2 million compared to EUR 21.4 million for the same quarter last year. This translates into EBIT in the range of EUR 20.1 million to EUR 23.1 million, given expected depreciation in the third quarter, compared to EBIT of EUR 10.4 million for the same period last year.

Should this materialize, the operational results will be considerably higher than same period last year and the full year results can be expected near the higher end of the updated guidance published 19 August 2021. This is based on actual operational results for 6M 2021, management accounts for July and August now available, current outlook for September and forecast for the remainder of the year.

The results are subject to change until the third quarter has ended and work on financial closing is completed.

The Company will publish its third quarter 2021 results after market closing on Tuesday 9 November.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.



