Eimskip: Candidates to the Board of Directors and AGM 2022 final agenda

Enclosed is information on candidates to the Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. to be elected at the Annual General Meeting 17 March 2022. Deadline for declaring candidacy has passed. According to the Company's Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects five members and two alternate members for the Board of Directors and therefore the candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without ballot at the meeting. Information on the candidates is attached.

No changes were made from the previously published agenda and proposals of the meeting. The final agenda and proposals are attached.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held electronically, and at Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, on Thursday 17 March 2022 at 16:30 (GMT).

Shareholders or shareholder’s agents who wish to attend the meeting, either electronically or at the headquarters, are requested to register on Lumi’s website no later than @12:00 GMT on 16 March 2022, or the day before the AGM. The registration must be done by attaching a copy of a lawful ID, and a power of attorney if voting for a legal person. Registration via Lumi is a condition for participating in the meeting and shareholder’s attendance will be calculated irrespective of whether shareholders are present at the headquarters or participate via Lumi.

All meeting documents are available on 2022 AGM‘s site

