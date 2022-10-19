Eilish McColgan's 10k record wiped after course found to be 150m short - Reuters/John Sibley

Eilish McColgan's European and British 10,000 metre record will be wiped from the history books after the Great Scottish Run course was found to be 150m short.



McColgan, the Commonwealth Games champion, finished the Glasgow course in first place in 30 minutes 18 seconds on October 2, setting two new landmark records. But more than two weeks on, organisers have been forced to invalidate her results after it emerged that the course was not laid out in line with agreed plans, due to a "human error", and fell just short of the 10k distance.



The discovery was made after a number of runners reached out to the organisers, Newcastle-based Great Run Company, to say their mobile phone running apps had recorded distances shy of the full 10k or half marathon. Following an internal investigation, the red-faced organisers found that two roads from the original plans had been left out of the race route and were forced to void the 10k event - affecting the 7,500 runners that took part.

“A small number of runners sent us their digital tracking from the day, which suggested there might have been an issue, so we decided to investigate further," a spokesperson for the Great Run Company said in a statement. "The 10k route is measured coming west along Paisley Road West where it should turn right on to Harvie St, right on to Brand St. and then left on to Lorne St. Instead of this measured route, the 10k race came along Paisley Road West and turned directly on to Lorne St, therefore missing out Harvie and Brand St. The mistake was wholly due to human error, that section of the course was not laid out on the day as it had been set out in the plans.



Chief executive Paul Foster added: "We’re extremely disappointed that this happened at the 10K, on what was an incredibly positive return to the city for the Great Scottish Run following the pandemic. This error invalidates Eilish McColgan’s European and British 10k records that were believed to have been set on the day. We have been in touch with Eilish directly to explain and to apologise."

It put a major dampener on what has been an incredible season for Scotswoman McColgan, who won four medals across the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and European Championships ahead of her success in Glasgow. However McColgan herself seemed to take the news relatively well. "Obviously disappointed with this news, but these things happen!" she said in a Twitter post. "Thankfully my British and European Record still stands from the Great Manchester 10K. So it's all good!"

But this has been a case of deja vu for organisers as it is the second time the Great Scottish Run has fallen short. The half-marathon course in 2016 was also later found to be about 150m shy, but at a different stage of the course to this year's error.

Last month's event was the first Great Scottish Run to take place in three years, after the pandemic saw to it that the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled.

Organisers said the error this year "had a marginal knock on to the half marathon, but it was within tolerance", meaning the course on the day was valid.

Foster said they will be offering a 10 per cent discount for next year to all of those affected in the 10k event, and that "there are no excuses for this happening and we’re very sorry".