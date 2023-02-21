Eilidh McIntyre interview: 'I felt awful but I made the right decision'

Eilidh McIntyre - 2021 Lloyd Images

As a reigning Olympic champion, Eilidh McIntyre knows what it takes to win a gold medal. That is exactly why she has chosen to retire from Olympic sailing, with just over a year left until Paris 2024. "It makes me feel sick to go to the Games and not be fighting it out for a medal in that last race," McIntyre says simply. "I prefer to just not be there at all."

It is a rare, candid admission from a top athlete who is still only 28 years old. But McIntyre has never shied away from her intense, competitive nature. Even as a seven-year-old, she remembers having a meltdown over finishing second in a race. "I came in bawling my eyes out, and said I’m not good enough to win Olympic gold if I come second now." She laughs at the memory, but that desire to win has always fuelled her.



McIntyre was inspired to pursue the sport by her father Mike, whose gold medal from the 1988 Games hung in the hallway at their family home. They are Britain's only father-daughter Olympic champions.

She has been a funded athlete since the age of 15 with British Sailing after impressing as a junior. When she failed to make the team for Rio 2016 she chose to abandon her existing partnership as she did not believe they shared the same drive to win Olympic gold. "I sat in a meeting once, and my team-mate at the time said, ‘I’d just love to win a medal at the Games’ and I vividly remember saying, ‘what the f---, no, we’re going for gold’. I told my coach, 'that makes me nervous, because if a decision comes down to fighting for gold or going for a medal, I’d risk everything for gold.'"

When Olympic champion Hannah Mills's long-time partner Saskia Clark retired after Rio, McIntyre seized the opportunity to team up with one of the sport's greats. Alongside Mills, McIntyre finally fulfilled her dreams: becoming 470 world champions in 2017 and winning gold in Tokyo.

Hannah Mills (L) and Eilidh McIntyre of Team Great Britain celebrate following the Women's 470 class medal race on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Clive Mason/Getty Images

Since then, Mills has retired from Olympic sailing but McIntyre stuck it out to rebuild towards Paris. Her event was overhauled, and is now a mixed competition, so she started a new partnership with close friend and up-and-coming British sailor Martin Wrigley. After nearly a year of trying to make it work they placed 10th at last October's World Championships, and she has decided they have run out of time to vie for the podium in Paris. "I’ve walked away in the past from a partnership I didn't believe would win gold, and so now I’ve been thinking why am I doing this when all I’ve ever believed in was winning?" McIntyre says.

It sounds ruthless but McIntyre does not take the decision lightly. We are sitting in a brunch spot in Portsmouth where she is based and she has been talking about her retirement at breakneck speed since we sat down. But when asked how she broke the news to Wrigley, 25, she pauses, looks up from her cauliflower salad and her eyes are full of tears. "Telling Martin was awful," she says. "I know he’s now training with a younger girl and that’s going really well, which is fantastic. But I definitely felt like I was his option to go to the Games, his ticket in a way, and I was choosing to take that from him."

She is prepared for the judgment she expects to follow her announcement. Those within the sailing world have not always been understanding when she expressed her doubts over the past year. "People have said some pretty questionable things when I said I wasn't sure about going again," she says. "I was told my attitude is disgusting. I've had so much thrown at me for being honest. I’ve felt this weight of other people’s expectations.



"A lot of people who have dreamed of going to an Olympics find it hard to appreciate that, for me, it’s not about that. I saw the devastation of those that didn’t win in Tokyo. I’m not scared of that, but I’m just not interested in going through that."

Eilidh McIntyre and Martin Wrigley.

One might expect an Olympic gold medallist to have a slew of future, lucrative prospects available to them. But, both as the daughter of an Olympic champion and as the former team-mate of the greatest female Olympic sailor, McIntyre has grown accustomed to living in other people's shadows. She even launched a podcast on the subject last year, where she interviewed sportspeople who had to contend with more famous family members or team-mates.

"After the Games you hope you’ll have opportunities to do some cool stuff, but that doesn’t happen for every athlete," McIntyre says. "Hannah’s one of my closest friends but it wasn’t always easy to be in the scenario where you’re second fiddle. It's taken Han three Olympics [to get that recognition] and she 100 per cent deserves it, but it’s hard, that feeling of always being asked about someone else."

McIntyre is launching a property business with her sister and hopes to pursue a professional career in sailing but remains unsure of her next steps because of the few opportunities afforded to women on the pro circuit. "I can’t take it easy, I’ve got to earn a living, but currently I’m being offered jobs and being told I should be grateful for the exposure and do it for free," she says. "I don’t know how many Olympic gold-winning men are being asked to pro-sail for free, but it seems to happen to me a lot. It’s quite a big issue within the professional sailing world, it’s definitely harder for women to get a gig."