Eilidh McIntyre interview: 'I felt awful but I made the right decision'

Molly McElwee
·5 min read
Eilidh McIntyre - 2021 Lloyd Images
Eilidh McIntyre - 2021 Lloyd Images

As a reigning Olympic champion, Eilidh McIntyre knows what it takes to win a gold medal. That is exactly why she has chosen to retire from Olympic sailing, with just over a year left until Paris 2024. "It makes me feel sick to go to the Games and not be fighting it out for a medal in that last race," McIntyre says simply. "I prefer to just not be there at all."

It is a rare, candid admission from a top athlete who is still only 28 years old. But McIntyre has never shied away from her intense, competitive nature. Even as a seven-year-old, she remembers having a meltdown over finishing second in a race. "I came in bawling my eyes out, and said I’m not good enough to win Olympic gold if I come second now." She laughs at the memory, but that desire to win has always fuelled her.

McIntyre was inspired to pursue the sport by her father Mike, whose gold medal from the 1988 Games hung in the hallway at their family home. They are Britain's only father-daughter Olympic champions.

She has been a funded athlete since the age of 15 with British Sailing after impressing as a junior. When she failed to make the team for Rio 2016 she chose to abandon her existing partnership as she did not believe they shared the same drive to win Olympic gold. "I sat in a meeting once, and my team-mate at the time said, ‘I’d just love to win a medal at the Games’ and I vividly remember saying, ‘what the f---, no, we’re going for gold’. I told my coach, 'that makes me nervous, because if a decision comes down to fighting for gold or going for a medal, I’d risk everything for gold.'"

When Olympic champion Hannah Mills's long-time partner Saskia Clark retired after Rio, McIntyre seized the opportunity to team up with one of the sport's greats. Alongside Mills, McIntyre finally fulfilled her dreams: becoming 470 world champions in 2017 and winning gold in Tokyo.

Hannah Mills (L) and Eilidh McIntyre of Team Great Britain celebrate following the Women's 470 class medal race on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Clive Mason/Getty Images
Hannah Mills (L) and Eilidh McIntyre of Team Great Britain celebrate following the Women's 470 class medal race on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Clive Mason/Getty Images

Since then, Mills has retired from Olympic sailing but McIntyre stuck it out to rebuild towards Paris. Her event was overhauled, and is now a mixed competition, so she started a new partnership with close friend and up-and-coming British sailor Martin Wrigley. After nearly a year of trying to make it work they placed 10th at last October's World Championships, and she has decided they have run out of time to vie for the podium in Paris. "I’ve walked away in the past from a partnership I didn't believe would win gold, and so now I’ve been thinking why am I doing this when all I’ve ever believed in was winning?" McIntyre says.

It sounds ruthless but McIntyre does not take the decision lightly. We are sitting in a brunch spot in Portsmouth where she is based and she has been talking about her retirement at breakneck speed since we sat down. But when asked how she broke the news to Wrigley, 25, she pauses, looks up from her cauliflower salad and her eyes are full of tears. "Telling Martin was awful," she says. "I know he’s now training with a younger girl and that’s going really well, which is fantastic. But I definitely felt like I was his option to go to the Games, his ticket in a way, and I was choosing to take that from him."

She is prepared for the judgment she expects to follow her announcement. Those within the sailing world have not always been understanding when she expressed her doubts over the past year. "People have said some pretty questionable things when I said I wasn't sure about going again," she says. "I was told my attitude is disgusting. I've had so much thrown at me for being honest. I’ve felt this weight of other people’s expectations.

"A lot of people who have dreamed of going to an Olympics find it hard to appreciate that, for me, it’s not about that. I saw the devastation of those that didn’t win in Tokyo. I’m not scared of that, but I’m just not interested in going through that."

Eilidh McIntyre and Martin Wrigley.
Eilidh McIntyre and Martin Wrigley.

One might expect an Olympic gold medallist to have a slew of future, lucrative prospects available to them. But, both as the daughter of an Olympic champion and as the former team-mate of the greatest female Olympic sailor, McIntyre has grown accustomed to living in other people's shadows. She even launched a podcast on the subject last year, where she interviewed sportspeople who had to contend with more famous family members or team-mates.

"After the Games you hope you’ll have opportunities to do some cool stuff, but that doesn’t happen for every athlete," McIntyre says. "Hannah’s one of my closest friends but it wasn’t always easy to be in the scenario where you’re second fiddle. It's taken Han three Olympics [to get that recognition] and she 100 per cent deserves it, but it’s hard, that feeling of always being asked about someone else."

McIntyre is launching a property business with her sister and hopes to pursue a professional career in sailing but remains unsure of her next steps because of the few opportunities afforded to women on the pro circuit. "I can’t take it easy, I’ve got to earn a living, but currently I’m being offered jobs and being told I should be grateful for the exposure and do it for free," she says. "I don’t know how many Olympic gold-winning men are being asked to pro-sail for free, but it seems to happen to me a lot. It’s quite a big issue within the professional sailing world, it’s definitely harder for women to get a gig."

Latest Stories

  • Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia

    The governments of 35 nations released a statement Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics. “As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the statement. Among those signing the statement were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany.

  • Where now for the LIV golf rebellion?

    Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.

  • A former NBA coach explains how to do a goblet squat to build a stronger core

    A former NBA coach who worked with pros like Steph Curry said he always uses the goblet squat exercise to help athletes build better core strength.

  • Wild cards a wild ride to Canadian women's curling championship

    KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Three wild cards in Canada's men's and women's curling championships apparently here to stay means keeping noses to grindstones to earn them. Bumping up the number of wild-card berths from one to three was a COVID-19 adaptation in Calgary's 2021 curling bubble. Brought back by popular demand in 2022 and 2023, wild cards are a Plan B ticket to both the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier for teams that don't win provincial or territorial championships. Earning a w

  • What to do about a problem called Alex Ovechkin: A look at the NHLer's close ties to Putin

    Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players in NHL history. He's second only to Wayne Gretzky for individual goals scored, and may one day beat the Great One in that most important record. But there is a problem: his unabashed support for Vladimir Putin, Russia's autocratic leader whose brutal and bloody war in Ukraine has been condemned by global leaders. Not only has Ovechkin never criticized the Russian government for the invasion, but for years he has kept a photo of himself with Putin as t

  • Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone calls 2023 NBA All-Star Game 'worst basketball game ever played'

    Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone had a front-row seat at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and he was not impressed with the players' effort.

  • Local speed skating club raises alarm over possible Maple Leafs takeover of home rink

    A community speed skating club in Toronto is concerned their home rink may be on the verge of getting taken over by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ken George, the president of the Toronto Speed Skating Club, says the club has been warned by the Ford Performance Centre about plans to convert the Olympic-size ice surface they currently use into the size of a NHL hockey rink to accommodate the Leafs. He says he was told those potential plans were stalled due to global supply chain issues during the COVID

  • Tom Brady Enjoys Snow Day with His 3 Kids After NFL Retirement: 'Growing Up'

    "Ok we age going BIG tomorrow," Tom Brady wrote with a video of his daughter Vivian Lake, 10, having fun on the bunny slopes during a snow-covered getaway with his three kids

  • Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow. "Right place, right time," Schneider said Sunday. "I was just enjoying lunch with (wife) Jess. You either help or you don't and I decided I'd go over and see if I could help

  • Boris Becker Reveals He Cried In Jail Watching Novak Djokovic Win Wimbledon

    Boris Becker has revealed he started crying in jail as he watched Novak Djokovic win Wimbledon in 2022. Becker, who used to coach the current Australian Open champion until 2016, told press at the Berlin Film Festival that he continues to regard Djokovic as a member of his family. He explained: “While I was inside […]

  • Winners and losers from Week 1 of 2023 XFL season: The Rock is omnipresent; new rules add intrigue

    Less than a week after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, the XFL kicked off its third iteration.

  • Blackhawks won't trade Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane decision looms

    Jonathan Toews will be staying put in Chicago at the trade deadline after announcing that he's been suffering from Long Covid.

  • Tiger Woods finished a successful, painful week in return at Genesis Invitational

    “It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.”

  • Big decision looms for Raiders on next QB. Raider Nation has ideas, but this is right guy

    Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?

  • Lionel Messi rescues PSG from brink of crisis with magical 95th-minute winner

    PSG had blown a 2-0 lead to Lille, and, with Neymar also injured, its season was spiraling. Then up stepped Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

  • Charles Barkley tells Draymond Green the Warriors are 'cooked' during All-Star game

    The "Inside the NBA" talent is committed to stirring up strife with Warriors fans.

  • Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Clippers

    After a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, the veteran guard will remain in Los Angeles.

  • Lydia Ko opens year with performance worthy of No. 1 ranking

    Lydia Ko began the new year the same way she ended 2022, with a big win and a big check as she closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, held off Aditi Ashok of India to capture the richest prize among regular Ladies European Tour events. Ko ended last year by winning the LPGA Tour finale and $2 million, the richest payoff in women's golf, which elevated her to No. 1 in the world.

  • Motor racing-Multiple F1 teams contact Honda for 2026 partnership

    Several teams have approached Honda about a partnership when Formula One's new engine era starts in 2026 but no decision has been taken about future involvement, the Japanese manufacturer said on Monday. Honda have an agreement to build engines in Japan for world champions Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri but that will end in 2025. Red Bull have set up their own powertrains company in Milton Keynes and this month announced a new partnership with Ford from 2026.

  • Australia skipper Cummins leaves India between tests matches

    Skipper Pat Cummins has left Australia’s cricket tour to India for a brief visit to Sydney because of a serious family illness. Cricket Australia issued a statement Monday saying Cummins flew home for personal reasons but is scheduled to return to India in time to prepare for the third test of the series at Indore, starting March 1. Australia is already 2-0 down in the four-match series after two heavy defeats, allowing India to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.