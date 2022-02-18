Eileen Gu continues golden run at Winter Olympics but section of home fury takes shine off success

Eileen Gu soared above the halfpipe to win gold and her third Olympic medal but the Snow Princess’ political high-wire act isn’t convincing everybody.

The 18-year-old became the first freestyle skier to win medals in three different disciplines at the same Games with a dominant display in Zhangjiakou.

Gu’s sheer amplitude and height on the pipe dwarfed her competitors and a first run lacking a little in pace was still scored at 93.25.

Her second, even better at 95.25, saw her claim victory by 4.5 points from impressive Canadians Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker.

It was the crowning glory in a gruelling freeski treble - the only skier to make all three finals - that already makes her the joint-most successful athlete in the sport’s history.

"It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I've ever experienced in my life,” said Gu, who won dramatic big air gold and slopestyle silver.

"It has changed my life forever. The second I landed the last 16 in big air I knew my life was never going to be the same.

"Even then I would have never imagined that I'd walk away with another silver and another gold.

"I'm so honoured to be here and I'm even more honoured by this platform that I've been given to be able to spread this message.

Eileen Gu won a third medal of the Beijing Games (Getty Images)

“I want to inspire young girls through my own passion for the sport and to be able hopefully spread the sport to people that might not have heard of it before."

More than 20 brands had a stake in Gu’s success here, that should net her north of £20 million.

As Gu’s height on the halfpipe singled her out, ripples of dissent continued to diffuse throughout the host nation on her unique compromises.

Chinese social media sites are starting to hum with fresh perspectives on Gu’s privilege and asking just how relatable she is to the wider population.

One web article, soon censored, asked: “What does Elieen Gu’s success have to do with ordinary people.”

Blogger Zhang Cailing, who has a big following on the Chinese equivalent of Instagram, said: “Do you have the money to send your daughter to private school?

“Do you have the time to drive eight hours on weekends to take her skiing? If she falls, do you have the money to pay for such expensive physiotherapy?”

Gu’s next play is to enrol at Stanford University, her dream college destination, in the autumn. That decision could drive a further wedge between her and a hitherto adoring Chinese public.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Zoe Atkin couldn’t back up an excellent qualifying run and finished ninth in the halfpipe final.

Zoe Atkin couldn’t back up her fourth-place finish in qualifying (Getty Images)

In windy conditions the 19-year-old, who advanced to the final in fourth place, fell on her first two runs and found the going tough.

But Atkin has the potential to share the big stage with Gu for many years to come and relishes the prospect.

“Eileen is really inspiring,” said Atkin. “She goes so high out of the halfpipe and it’s definitely a little bit scary but it’s also fun going that big.

“I think she’s really great for the sport, she’s really inspiring for the other skiers including myself. She pushes the sport to another level and it’s really great to be a part of and to watch.”