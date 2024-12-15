Eighteen years without Ale and Ricky

Eighteen years have passed since that tragic Friday, 15 December 2006, but the memory of Alessio Ferramosca and Riccardo Neri remains forever in our hearts.

Two boys bound by an infinite passion for football, and by a cruel fate that took them away too soon. Their smiles, those of two 17-year-old boys with the aspiration of having fun and playing football, are still, and always will be, with us.

Goalkeeper Riccardo and midfielder Alessio: two promising youngsters from the Juventus youth academy with the determination and ambition to wear the First Team jersey.

That cold December marked the end of all their wishes, but it did not erase our memories of them. Memories that continue to live on at the Vinovo training centre, the home of Juventus Women and all the youngsters in the Juventus Youth Sector who carry on Ale and Ricky's dreams, with the same smile and the same passion.

The main Vinovo pitch is named in their memory and is a symbol of hope for the girls and boys who aspire to play for Juventus. Every day, these young footballers train and have fun pursuing their dreams, just as Ale and Ricky did.

Even more so since that 15 December 2006, Ale and Ricky are present in our thoughts and hearts, always with us.