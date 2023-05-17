Eighteen teams compete in Laura Gauthier Memorial

The Laura Gauthier Memorial volleyball tournament is about more than volleyball.

“This is our first win at the LGM,” said Jonah Oolayou of Team Iqaluit, whose team overcame Naujaat in the men’s finals to win gold Sunday, May 8. “I’m feeling pretty ecstatic. It’s been a long time coming.”

But he was thinking of someone else who had played at the tournament in the past.

“This is for you, Dad,” he said at the end of the interview, referencing Sandy Oolayou, who passed in 2015.

Meanwhile on the women’s side, Pangnirtung defeated Iqaluit 3 games to 0 in the finals to secure gold for the north Baffin hamlet.

“Our goal this weekend was to come here in memory of Laura (Gauthier),” said Jenna Qaqqasiq of Team Pangnirtung. “She was our cousin so we always try our best to attend this tournament.”

They had just six players at the event – no subs – but still managed to go undefeated. Qaqqasiq said volleyball is very popular in Pangnirtung right now, as four to six teams tend to come out each night to practise.

In all, 18 teams competed over the weekend, with 11 women’s squads and seven men’s. Teams came from all over the Kivalliq plus Gjoa Haven, Iqaluit and Pangnirtung, making it a truly territory-wide competition.

Organizer Toota Tatty called turnout amazing.

“It’s been a while since we have had this many teams attend our tournament,” she said after the closing ceremonies concluded.

It was also the first time the tournament was held in the Agnico Eagle Arena, where two courts were setup all weekend and the public could view from the stands, while grabbing a bite to eat at the canteen – much different than bouncing around school gyms in the past.

“I think the weekend was just full of good volleyball,” said Tatty. “There were some high-calibre teams.”

Laura Gauthier, to whom the event is dedicated, “changed the face of volleyball in Rankin” by introducing structure and systems play, said Tatty. Many committee members over the last 21 years have been working to make this a successful annual event.

Story continues

“They helped keep this tournament alive,” said Tatty.

She thanked teams for their efforts to attend the tournament and make it a success, while suggesting they start fundraising to do it all again next year.

Stewart Burnett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News