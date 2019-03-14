Eighteen European players will participate in 2019 CFL combine in Toronto

TORONTO — The CFL announced Thursday that 18 European players will participate in its annual combine later this month.

It will mark the first time in league history that European players will take part in the combine, which is held annually for the top-ranked Canadian-born university players who are eligible for the league's draft. Opening up the combine to overseas player is the result of commissioner Randy Ambrosie's CFL 2.0 initiative.

Since November, Ambrosie has secured partnerships with nine international football federations. They include: Mexico, Germany, Austria, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Italy.

Germany will have the most representatives with six, including Sonny Weishaupt, a quarterback with the Grenoble Centaures. Finland and France will be sending four players apiece while Denmark and Italy will have two players each.

Weishaupt will be the lone European quarterback at the combine. In total, there will be six receivers, five defensive linemen, three linebackers, two offensive linemen and a running back.

There will be no Mexican players participating. The CFL held a combine in Mexico City in January, then conducted a three-round draft of players the following day.

The CFL combine will be held March 22-24 in Toronto.

The Canadian Press