Eight tips for bagging a Taylor Swift ticket (and other sell-out gigs)

When it was announced that Taylor Swift’s Eras tour would be crossing the Atlantic next summer, tens of thousands of fans immediately logged on to the Ticketmaster website. Not to actually buy tickets – heaven forbid the process would be that straightforward – but to register for the opportunity to do so.

The pre-registration ritual was purgatorial with bells on. Minutes plodded by as the tiny bar in the centre of the screen crept up until, finally, the golden gates opened and you were invited to submit your details: email address, postcode, favourite colour, name of first pet (I jest but only just).

None of this guarantees a Tay-Tay ticket when they finally go on sale, merely that you may receive a link to join the scrum to buy one. “Please note, receiving a purchase link and code does not guarantee you tickets,” says the chilling email that arrives several hours after you have registered. Swift will be on stage for a reported three hours – but fans may feel they’ve aged three years by the time they get their hands on a ticket.

Swift is one of the world’s most beloved artists, with an audience ranging from children drawn to her bright, bouncy pop to those indie dads who discreetly enjoy her work with The National. But she isn’t the only artist whose concerts sell out in a heartbeat: tickets for Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour have been difficult to come by, with an upcoming concert at the Roseland Ballroom in New York selling out in 22 seconds. Ditto with Harry Styles’s 2023 UK tour, which shifted more than 400,000 tickets in three hours.

Long gone, then, are the days when you could casually log on to the internet and buy a ticket for your favourite artist. Today, buying tickets has become a highly specialised pursuit, requiring diligence, expertise and a degree of luck. Money helps, too – with some ticket resellers in the US offering access to the American leg of Swift’s Eras tour for up to $6,300 (£4,900).

Is it possible to game this system? The short answer is “no” because the music industry has already gamed it in its favour. The longer answer is that you can increase the odds in your favour – as long as you’re prepared to invest the time and look at ticket-buying as a full-time occupation.

Here are some tips to get you started.

1. Register with Ticketmaster

Swift fans will already know all about the joys of pre-registering. They have until a minute to midnight tonight to register with Ticketmaster for tour tickets. There is no guarantee of a ticket: as pointed out above, fans will be contacted on July 5 to discover whether they’ve received an “on-sale” code or if they’re on the waiting list.

2. Look out for pre-sales

Those who pre-ordered “midnights” will be at the head of the queue: they will receive a pre-sale code that will increase their chances of a purchase (though, again, there’s no guarantee). “Pre-sales” are now standard in the music industry. Many venues are sponsored by corporations who may offer first dibs on tickets to their customers. Pre-sales are also sometimes offered by the promoter, so keep your eyes peeled, do your detective work and sign up whenever and wherever possible.

3. Snaffle a VIP seat

As a journalist who has to purchase tickets to review shows, I often find myself scrambling for last-minute ones. Fortunately, “sold out” doesn’t always mean “sold out”, and tickets have a habit of popping up randomly.

This was how I gained access to a sold-out Paramore show earlier this year (albeit with a premium of £17 in Ticketmaster fees). Similarly, through a Ticketmaster resale site, I could access the mega-sold-out first night of Dua Lipa’s 2018 tour. She was so chuffed she put the review on Instagram – presumably unaware that I’d paid £106 for the privilege (several multiples of the actual ticket price). At least it was a decent seat: ironically, tickets that come up at the last minute often offer better views than those flogged on the first day of sales.

That’s because Ticketmaster has been holding them back on the off-chance that someone important wants them. Hopefully, you’ll also be spared arriving at the venue only to discover your name has vanished from the artist’s guest list – forcing you to leg it around the corner, purchase a ticket from a tout and miss the first 15 minutes of the gig.

4. Just turn up

Paradoxically, the less desperate you are to see an artist, the more straightforward it can be to secure tickets. Superfans will flood the internet on day one, trying to get their hands on one of these previously virtual stubs. However, “sold out” just means that the allocations of tickets on sale on that day are gone. Typically, more are held back, which is how some Swift fans got into her shows in the US. They arrived at the venue on the day of the show and found front-row tickets had gone on sale a few hours before the curtain went up. “We seriously just got super lucky,” one fan told CNN. “We made it to Nashville with about an hour to spare before the concert started.”

5. Don’t use multiple windows

It might seem logical to open several windows on your computer when logging on to Ticketmaster. In fact, this slows the process as the website only allows one booking at a time from the same location. Flicking between windows slows you down.

6. Use the Ticketmaster app

When registering for Swift tickets, many fans found that the process was much faster by phone. It’s not clear why Ticketmaster functions more smoothly via the mobile app; one theory is that because the dreaded scalping bots (computer programs designed to automatically queue and “harvest” tickets) don’t work on mobile sites, these are given priority by Ticketmaster.

7. Get to the top of the queue

Not surprisingly, the higher the demand, the longer the queues will be. Ticketmaster queues are an arcane business and it isn’t like the old days when you could pitch your tent outside HMV the night before and ensure you were first in line for a ticket. To give yourself the best chance of getting to the front, go on the site 10 minutes before the sale starts and then refresh the page with 10 seconds to go.

8. Have loads of money

Ticketmaster queues are for the little people. The wealthy can always afford to bypass these by springing for luxury packages. When the Rolling Stones played Hyde Park last year, for instance, “Gold Circle” tickets that granted early access, as well as access to separate toilets and a private bar, cost £324.95 each – coincidentally the same figure you arrive at when you add up the ages of all the Stones. In the case of Swift, the top-tier “It’s A Long Time Coming” package for her Eras tour topped out at $899 in the US, with perks including a “souvenir concert ticket”, “commemorative tote bag”, and “collective sticker”, alongside lower tier seating.