Eight terrible films that did well for Netflix – from Luckiest Girl Alive to Blonde

Annabel Nugent and Louis Chilton
·6 min read

Being featured on the Netflix top 10 used to mean something.

It was a useful list that audiences could look to for recommendations. These were films you could trust to be good.

Needless to say, a lot has changed since then. Now, more often than not, reaching number one on Netflix isn’t necessarily something to be proud of.

As the hate-watching phenomenon continues to grow – in which viewers will binge watch something they admit is terrible – popularity on Netflix becomes less and less synonymous with quality.

We’ve rounded up a list of eight films that did spectacularly well for the streaming giant... but bombed with audiences, according to their Rotten Tomato ratings.

Luckiest Girl Alive (43 per cent)

Currently number one on Netflix, Luckiest Girl Alive is the latest example to prove that a film doesn’t need to be good to make it to the top spot. Mila Kunis stars in an adaptation of the 2015 mystery novel by Jessica Knoll, which follows Ani (Kunis), a writer whose seemingly perfect life is under threat when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront a school shooting she experienced as a teenager.

Despite a promising cast including Connie Britton and American Horror Story star Finn Wittock, the film devolves into cliché, failing to explore the nuance of the novel. Although a special mention should be granted to Chiara Aurelia, whose performance as a younger version of Kunis’s character is among the film’s few highlights. What audiences are left with is a shocking but ultimately confused story with an unearned ending and harrowing scenes that certainly call for a stronger trigger warning than the one it currently has.

Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s ‘Blonde’ (Netflix)
Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s ‘Blonde’ (Netflix)

Blonde (42 per cent)

Few films have stirred up as much controversy as Andrew Dominik’s Blonde. It can’t come as a surprise then that the film performed well for the streaming giant. Blonde, which stars Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’s 2000 novel of the same name, has come under fire for so many things, it’s impossible to keep track. Viewers have highlighted the “anti-abortion” message of the film, with Planned Parenthood even stepping in to call Blonde “anti-abortion propaganda”. Many took issue with a certain scene involving JFK. Others called it misogynistic and exploitative of Monroe’s life and legacy.

As The Independent’s one-star review put it: “But Blonde is not a bad film because it is degrading, exploitative and misogynist, even though it is all of those things. It’s bad because it’s boring, pleased with itself and doesn’t have a clue what it’s trying to say.”

Ryan Reynolds in ‘6 Underground’ (Netflix)
Ryan Reynolds in ‘6 Underground’ (Netflix)

6 Underground (36 per cent)

Even Netflix knows when to throw in the towel. Despite the fact Michael Bay’s 2019  action film 6 Underground, ranked within the top 10 of the biggest Netflix original debuts of all time, the streaming giant admitted it was a miss. “We didn’t get there creatively,” Scott Stuber, head of original films at Netflix, previously said. And with a 36 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating, it’s safe to say the viewers agree. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as the head of a vigilante group of people (who go by numbers one through seven) taking down criminals on a “bold and bloody mission”. It cost $150m (£136m) to make, a total waste of money in many people’s opinion. 6 Underground is the exact movie you expect it to be, with a good deal of explosives, bullets, and cheesy dialogue. Whether that’s a good thing or not, is up to you.

The Woman in the Window (26 per cent)

By all counts, The Woman in the Window should have been a success. Its selling points are strong: it’s a psychological thriller, it stars Amy Adams, and it’s an adaptation of a bestselling novel by a controversial writer. But alas, the film was a total flop. Adams plays a psychologist Anna who has become an agoraphobe after a tragic incident in her past. Her life is turned upside down, however, when she thinks she witnesses a murder in the house across the street. It’s a promising premise, but that’s it. While a film like this undoubtedly requires twists and turns, the ones here seem at once predictable and ludicrous. The one thing The Woman in the Window has going for it is a short run-time – but still, it feels too long.

Chris Hemsworth as Abnesti in the Netflix George Saunders adaptation ‘Spiderhead' (Courtesy Of Netflix)
Chris Hemsworth as Abnesti in the Netflix George Saunders adaptation ‘Spiderhead' (Courtesy Of Netflix)

Spiderhead (38 per cent)

The simple fact that Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller starred in Spiderhead meant it was always going to reach number one on Netflix. Its 38 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating (and 29 per cent audience score), however, is further proof that top actors alone aren’t enough to make a film worth watching. While it is refreshing to see Hemsworth (Marvel darling and all-around nice guy) play a mad scientist villain, the novelty wears off quickly and what you’re left with is a film that is tonally all over the place, and one that has been criminally overstretched from a 2010 short story in The New Yorker called “Escape from Spiderhead”.

Don’t Look Up! (56 per cent)

When it comes to sparking a conversation, Netflix have had few buzzier hits than Don’t Look Up!, Adam McKay’s 2021 eco-satire that starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Laurence as two scientists trying to save the world from impending oblivion. The only trouble was the film itself, which shovelled a King’s ransom of A-listers into a broad, sanctimonious and sometimes excruciatingly un-funny comedy.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Don't Look Up’ (AP)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Don't Look Up’ (AP)

Red Notice (36 per cent)

There’s much to criticise about Netflix’s dreary double-cross thriller Red Notice, from its weak, quip-heavy script to the phoned-in performances from stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Perhaps most egregious of all is the sheer amount of money being thrown at the screen – $200m dollars, supposedly – for a film that never once stops feeling cheap. Reviews were damning, as the 36 per cent RT score suggests, but audiences watched it in their droves. Roll on the sequel, I suppose.

Nicholas Galitzine as Luke, Sofia Carson as Cassie in 'Purple Hearts’ (Mark Fellman/Netflix)
Nicholas Galitzine as Luke, Sofia Carson as Cassie in 'Purple Hearts’ (Mark Fellman/Netflix)

Purple Hearts (35 per cent)

One of the streaming service’s surprise hits of 2022, Purple Hearts, has the ring of a Lifetime Original. Focusing on a conservative US Marine who falls in love with a liberal singer-songwriter, the film is a trashy, contrived melodrama of a romance. Look past the hokey musical numbers and the garish military propaganda, and you’re left with a film that is dramatically inert and politically vacuous. Despite taking a critical bludgeoning, Purple Hearts managed to impress a fair share of Netflix viewers.

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Joy Drop: OK Blue Jays, let's play ball!

    Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Senators' Stutzle, Canadiens' Caufield among NHLers set for breakout seasons

    Whether they're looking for a new contract or trying to emerge from a sophomore slump, every season there are young players who shine across the NHL. Here's a look at seven athletes poised for breakout seasons. COLE CAUFIELD, MONTREAL CANADIENS Heading into last season, Caufield was a favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. But, his campaign got off to a disastrous start with just one goal in his first 30 games and the right-winger was demoted to the American Hockey League

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p