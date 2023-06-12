Eleven teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after boy stabbed to death in Bath

Bath - Daniel Jae Webb / SWNS

Eleven teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

Members of the public rushed to help the boy before paramedics arrived in Eastfield Avenue, Bath, but he died at the scene at about 11pm on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Six boys and two girls aged between 15 and 17 were removed from a bus near the crime scene 30 minutes later and arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Sunday, two 15-year-old boys and a boy aged 16 were also arrested on suspicion of murder, Avon and Somerset Police said. They remain in custody.

A 35-year-old woman was also stabbed during the incident and was treated in hospital but has since been discharged.

Residents said they saw fireworks on Saturday evening then shortly afterwards heard shouting, swearing and people running down the street.

Steven Smart, 65, said he saw a group of youths run past his house and down a path between houses on The Weal before turning and running back.

Bath - Daniel Jae Webb / SWNS

He said: “I saw fireworks at around 10.20pm then, about 10 minutes after, I heard a lot of screaming and shouting and a load of kids came running down and then ran back.

“Then there were police cars, ambulances and helicopters. As soon as I saw helicopters I thought this has to be something serious.”

Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she heard loud shouting, swearing and people running following the noise of fireworks.

She said: “I was in bed and I heard the voice of a man shouting and some running. The shouting was quite loud.

“About 10 or 15 minutes before that I heard fireworks.”

A large section of Eastfield Avenue was taped off by police and forensics officers at the scene on Sunday evening.

A post-mortem to determine the cause of the boy’s death will take place in due course, police said.

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Understanding what happened is the priority of officers on this investigation.”