Eight new teams make the NC state high school baseball rankings this week

Cameron Williams
·2 min read
Kelly Hood

There are nine new teams in this week’s N.C. statewide high school baseball rankings from The Charlotte Observer and the News & Observer of Raleigh.

There are also three new No. 1 teams.

This week’s NC Baseball rankings

NCISAA

Rk

School

Rec

Prvs

1

High Point Christian

15-1

4

2

Wesleyan Christian Academy

9-2

2

3

Rabun Gap

11-1

1

4

Charlotte Christian

10-7

3

5

Greensboro Day

8-4

6

6

Durham Acadmey

9-2

7

7

Arendell Parrott Academy

11-4

6

8

Wayne Country Day

11-6

8

9

Metrolina Christian Academy

10-3

NR

10

Cannon School

6-4

10

NCHSAA 4A

Rk

School

Rec

Prvs

1

East Forsyth

15-1

1

2

Weddington

11-4

2

3

Pinecrest

13-2

4

4

T.C. Roberson

9-5

3

5

D.H. Conley

9-3

5

6

Reagan

10-5

NR

7

Ardrey Kell

11-2

7

8

Hough

15-2

8

9

Fuquay Varina

11-1

6

10

Chapel Hill

13-2

10

NCHSAA 3A

Rk

School

Rec

Prvs

1

South Brunswick

10-1

2

2

J.H. Rose

13-2

1

3

East Rowan

11-2

5

4

Hickory

12-1

3

5

Trition

13-2

4

6

Ledford

13-1

7

7

Kings Mountain

11-1

9

8

West Henderson

11-3

NR

9

Lee County

13-3

NR

10

Hillsborough Orange

11-2

10

NCHSAA 2A

Rk

School

Rec

Prvs

1

Midway

13-1

1

2

Burns

12-2

3

3

East Duplin

11-2

2

4

Randleman

14-2

4

5

Southwest Onslow

13-1

8

6

Chase

11-2

10

7

Morehead

11-1

NR

8

West Stanley

13-2

9

9

East Surry

12-2

NR

10

R-S Central

11-2

NR

NCHSAA 1A

Rk

School

Rec

Prvs

1

Wilson Prep

8-1

1

2

Cherryville

10-3

3

3

Voyager

10-2

2

4

North Stokes

14-2

4

5

Draughn

10-3

5

6

Northside-Pinetown

11-2

6

7

North Duplin

11-2

10

8

Cornerstone Charter

10-3

8

9

Chatham Charter

9-1

9

10

Rosewood

10-4

NR