Eight new teams make the NC state high school baseball rankings this week
There are nine new teams in this week’s N.C. statewide high school baseball rankings from The Charlotte Observer and the News & Observer of Raleigh.
There are also three new No. 1 teams.
This week’s NC Baseball rankings
NCISAA
Rk
School
Rec
Prvs
1
High Point Christian
15-1
4
2
Wesleyan Christian Academy
9-2
2
3
Rabun Gap
11-1
1
4
Charlotte Christian
10-7
3
5
Greensboro Day
8-4
6
6
Durham Acadmey
9-2
7
7
Arendell Parrott Academy
11-4
6
8
Wayne Country Day
11-6
8
9
Metrolina Christian Academy
10-3
NR
10
Cannon School
6-4
10
NCHSAA 4A
Rk
School
Rec
Prvs
1
East Forsyth
15-1
1
2
Weddington
11-4
2
3
Pinecrest
13-2
4
4
T.C. Roberson
9-5
3
5
D.H. Conley
9-3
5
6
Reagan
10-5
NR
7
Ardrey Kell
11-2
7
8
Hough
15-2
8
9
Fuquay Varina
11-1
6
10
Chapel Hill
13-2
10
NCHSAA 3A
Rk
School
Rec
Prvs
1
South Brunswick
10-1
2
2
J.H. Rose
13-2
1
3
East Rowan
11-2
5
4
Hickory
12-1
3
5
Trition
13-2
4
6
Ledford
13-1
7
7
Kings Mountain
11-1
9
8
West Henderson
11-3
NR
9
Lee County
13-3
NR
10
Hillsborough Orange
11-2
10
NCHSAA 2A
Rk
School
Rec
Prvs
1
Midway
13-1
1
2
Burns
12-2
3
3
East Duplin
11-2
2
4
Randleman
14-2
4
5
Southwest Onslow
13-1
8
6
Chase
11-2
10
7
Morehead
11-1
NR
8
West Stanley
13-2
9
9
East Surry
12-2
NR
10
R-S Central
11-2
NR
NCHSAA 1A
Rk
School
Rec
Prvs
1
Wilson Prep
8-1
1
2
Cherryville
10-3
3
3
Voyager
10-2
2
4
North Stokes
14-2
4
5
Draughn
10-3
5
6
Northside-Pinetown
11-2
6
7
North Duplin
11-2
10
8
Cornerstone Charter
10-3
8
9
Chatham Charter
9-1
9
10
Rosewood
10-4
NR