Eight new teams make the NC state high school baseball rankings this week

There are nine new teams in this week’s N.C. statewide high school baseball rankings from The Charlotte Observer and the News & Observer of Raleigh.

There are also three new No. 1 teams.

This week’s NC Baseball rankings

NCISAA

Rk School Rec Prvs 1 High Point Christian 15-1 4 2 Wesleyan Christian Academy 9-2 2 3 Rabun Gap 11-1 1 4 Charlotte Christian 10-7 3 5 Greensboro Day 8-4 6 6 Durham Acadmey 9-2 7 7 Arendell Parrott Academy 11-4 6 8 Wayne Country Day 11-6 8 9 Metrolina Christian Academy 10-3 NR 10 Cannon School 6-4 10

NCHSAA 4A

Rk School Rec Prvs 1 East Forsyth 15-1 1 2 Weddington 11-4 2 3 Pinecrest 13-2 4 4 T.C. Roberson 9-5 3 5 D.H. Conley 9-3 5 6 Reagan 10-5 NR 7 Ardrey Kell 11-2 7 8 Hough 15-2 8 9 Fuquay Varina 11-1 6 10 Chapel Hill 13-2 10

NCHSAA 3A

Rk School Rec Prvs 1 South Brunswick 10-1 2 2 J.H. Rose 13-2 1 3 East Rowan 11-2 5 4 Hickory 12-1 3 5 Trition 13-2 4 6 Ledford 13-1 7 7 Kings Mountain 11-1 9 8 West Henderson 11-3 NR 9 Lee County 13-3 NR 10 Hillsborough Orange 11-2 10

NCHSAA 2A

Rk School Rec Prvs 1 Midway 13-1 1 2 Burns 12-2 3 3 East Duplin 11-2 2 4 Randleman 14-2 4 5 Southwest Onslow 13-1 8 6 Chase 11-2 10 7 Morehead 11-1 NR 8 West Stanley 13-2 9 9 East Surry 12-2 NR 10 R-S Central 11-2 NR

NCHSAA 1A