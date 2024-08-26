Eight new teams join NC high school football statewide rankings. NCISAA poll debuts

After the first week of the N.C. high school football season, the statewide rankings from The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh are undergoing some major changes:

There are eight new teams in the public schools polls, two in each one.

▪ In the 1A poll, Corvian Community Charter makes its debut after a 47-8 win over 4A Harding. Corvian is at No. 9. Debuting at No. 6 is North Duplin, which was No. 11 last week, just outside the top 10.

▪ Maiden and West Craven join the 2A poll. West Craven was No. 11 and Maiden 12 in preseason.

▪ In 3A, perennial powers Jacksonville and Northern Nash are in at Nos. 8 and 9.

▪ And in 4A, Weddington remains at the top but Rolesville jumps a spot from No. 3 after a blowout win at three-time state champion Butler on Friday. Clayton, coached by former Myers Park coach Scott Chadwick, is in at No. 9. And Chadwick’s old team, Myers Park, is in at No. 10. The Mustangs lost 24-21 to Independence but were impressive rallying from a 24-0 halftime deficit.

▪ Finally, the private school poll debuts this week with Providence Day and Rabun Gap at the top. The teams played for the NCISAA state championship last season.