Eight Students from Telangana Among 24 JEE Mains 2020 Top Scorers

Results for JEE Mains 2020 exam were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 11 September. A total of 24 students scored 100 percent in the entrance exam, with Telangana accounting for 8 of the top 24 scorers.

The second spot was bagged by Delhi with five hundred percentile scorers, followed by Rajasthan (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Haryana (2) and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

State-Wise List of JEE Mains 2020 Toppers

Following the declaration of the JEE Main 2020 results, the NTA has released the category-wise cut-offs for JEE Advanced.

While the cut-off for the Common Rank List is 90.3765335, for Economically Weaker Section it is 70.2435518 .

For Other Backward Classes, the cut-off stands at 72.8887969, while for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and and People With Disability, the cut-off stands at 50.1760245, 39.0696101 and 0.0618524 respectively.

While JEE Main is the basis for admissions to NITs, IIITs and other non-IIT Centrally-funded technical Institutes, only the top 2,50,000 scorers from this test will be eligible for the JEE Advanced – which is the entrance test for admission to the various IITs.

The cut-offs for admissions to NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes will be decided by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority at a later date.

The JEE Main 2020 results consists of both attempts – January and April/September sessions. For students who appeared for both attempts, the result is based on the best attempt.

