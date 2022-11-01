Eight shot, one fatally, at Halloween house party in Kansas City, Kansas

A Kansas City, Kansas Halloween party at a residence where as many as 100 people — including high school aged children — were attending on Monday night ended in bloodshed after eight people were shot, one fatally, according to police.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the residence in the 1600 block of South 50th Street, Officer Marshee London, a department spokeswoman, said at the crime scene. It was initially a call for shots fired that was learned to be a shooting as officers were en route.

One person was found deceased after officers arrived at the scene, along with several gunshot victims. It occurred at a home where between 70 and 100 people had gathered, London said.

Investigators found that as the gathering was happening the suspects entered the home and were asked to leave. Afterward, bullets were fired from outside the residence into the home.

Detectives continued to gather facts early on Tuesday morning concerning all who were involved in the shooting, London said. Eight people were shot in total, including the person killed.

A heavy presence of police kept the block cordoned off as investigators worked through the night in search of clues. Police were seeking a search warrant for the property as of early Tuesday morning as an ATF investigator led a police dog around neighboring properties amid the search for evidence.

An investigator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms leads a police dog through the scene of a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas where eight people were shot, one fatally, during a large gathering at a home in the 1600 block of South 50th Street.

On Tuesday morning, London encouraged anyone who might know something about the shooting to contact police to “make sure that we’re doing our part and make sure that we keep our community and our children safe.”

Kansas City, Kansas police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.