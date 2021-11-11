Eight Senators players now in COVID protocol after Formenton, Murray added

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators placed two more players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, hours before they were scheduled to host the Los Angeles Kings.

The Senators announced that forward Alex Formenton and goaltender Matt Murray have been added to the COVID-19 list, bringing the number of players in protocol to eight.

Both Murray and Formenton played in the Senators' 3-2 loss to Boston on Tuesday.

"All you can do is try to protect yourself as much as possible," Senators coach D.J. Smith told reporters Thursday. "Try to wear a mask, try to distance yourself and stay inside your certain circles. But at this point it's really tough because your circle is the group that has it."

The Senators announced forward Andrew Agozzino and defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson have been recalled from the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators to fill the gaps in the roster.

The Senators cancelled their practice Wednesday for precautionary reasons after defenceman Josh Brown was placed in the COVID-19 protocol.

Forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defencemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden are also on the list, as is associate coach Jack Capuano.

Smith said the players in protocol are "doing OK," though some are showing more symptoms than others.

He said the outbreak has also taken a mental toll on the affected players.

"When your team's struggling and you want to help and you can't, that's the hardest part. Not being able to be out there with your buddies and competing," Smith said.

The Senators are scheduled to host Pittsburgh on Saturday and Calgary on Sunday. Smith said he didn't know whether there has been any push from the Senators to postpone one or both of those games.

"That's not my job, my job is to coach the team," Smith said. "That will be up to the heads of the organization."





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press